Petrol, diesel prices today: Check fuel rates in Mumbai, Delhi and other metros

Oil marketing companies(OMCs) have released new rates of petrol-diesel for today i.e. Thursday, 7 July. Today petrol is being sold at at Indian Oil's petrol pumps in Delhi is ₹ 96.72 liter and diesel is being sold for ₹ 89.62 a liter. There has been no change in the rates of petrol and diesel in the country since May 21, even amidst the volatility in the prices of crude oil in the international market.

