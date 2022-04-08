Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / News / India /  Petrol, diesel prices today: Fuel rates remain unchanged for second day, check what you need to pay in your city

Petrol, diesel prices today: Fuel rates remain unchanged for second day, check what you need to pay in your city

A worker fills up a car with petrol at a petrol station in Singapore on April 7, 2022. (Photo by Roslan RAHMAN / AFP)
2 min read . 06:44 AM IST Livemint

  • Petrol,diesel prices today: The 10 a litre increase in rates in just over a fortnight too is the highest ever any equivalent period in two decades, according to price information available from state-owned fuel retailers

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The prices of petrol and diesel have remained unchanged for the second consecutive day on Friday, 8 April.

Petrol and diesel prices were last hiked by 80 paise a litre each on Wednesday, taking the total increase in rates in 16 days to 10 per litre.

Petrol in Delhi will now cost 105.41 per litre while diesel rates will cost 96.67, according to a price notification of state fuel retailers.In Gurugram, one litre of petrol will cost 105.86 and 97.10 for one litre of diesel.

Rates have been increased across the country and vary from state to state depending upon the incidence of local taxation.

There has been14 increases in prices in 17 days since the ending of a four-and-half-month long hiatus in rate revision on March 22.

In Mumbai, one litre of petrol will cost 120.51 and diesel 104.77 per litre respectively.

In Chennai, the petrol and diesel prices are at 110.85 and 100.94 per litre . In Kolkata, the price of petrol is 115.12 and diesel is 99.83 . In Bengaluru, one litre of petrol will cost 111.09 and one litre of diesel will cost 94.79.

A total of 14 increase in prices since the ending of a four-and-half-month long hiatus in rate revision on March 22. In all, petrol prices have gone up by 10.00 per litre.

Prices are set to be raised further given the sharp jump in crude oil prices in the international markets. It will have a cascading impact on the prices of other items and lead to inflationary pressure and hurt growth while also impacting the prices of other items.

In all, petrol and diesel prices have gone up by 10 per litre each.

Petrol and diesel prices have been hiked by 80 paise a litre each for five straight days, totalling 4 per litre - a record increase for any five days since the start of daily price revision in June 2017.

The 10 a litre increase in rates in just over a fortnight too is the highest ever any equivalent period in two decades, according to price information available from state-owned fuel retailers.

Petrol prices have surged past 100 a litre mark in all major cities across the country while diesel is above that level in several places in Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Chattisgarh, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

*With inputs from agencies

