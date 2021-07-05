OPEN APP
Petrol, diesel prices today: Petrol inches closer to 100 in Delhi. Check latest rates

Prices of petrol were hiked again on Monday by 34-35 paise, and diesel prices were kept unchanged, according to a price notification of state-owned fuel retailers.

In Delhi, petrol now comes for 99.90 a litre and diesel is priced at 89.40 per litre.

In Mumbai, petrol prices hit an all-time high of 105. 95 a litre, with an increase of 33 paise. Diesel prices were kept unchanged at 96.95 per litre in the financial capital.

In Chennai, the price of petrol increased to 100.78 per litre, while that of diesel remained the same at 93.94 per litre.

In Kolkata, the price of petrol is at 99.88 per litre with an increase of 39 paise. Diesel price remained stable at 92.31 per litre in the city.

Petrol has crossed the 100-a-litre mark in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Jammu and Kashmir, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Bihar, Punjab and Ladakh and Sikkim.

Fuel prices differ from state to state depending on the incidence of local taxes such as VAT and freight charges.

