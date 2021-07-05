In Delhi, petrol now comes for ₹99.90 a litre and diesel is priced at ₹89.40 per litre.

Prices of petrol were hiked again on Monday by 34-35 paise, and diesel prices were kept unchanged, according to a price notification of state-owned fuel retailers.

In Mumbai, petrol prices hit an all-time high of ₹105. 95 a litre, with an increase of 33 paise. Diesel prices were kept unchanged at ₹96.95 per litre in the financial capital.

In Chennai, the price of petrol increased to ₹100.78 per litre, while that of diesel remained the same at ₹93.94 per litre.

In Kolkata, the price of petrol is at ₹99.88 per litre with an increase of 39 paise. Diesel price remained stable at ₹92.31 per litre in the city.

Petrol has crossed the ₹100-a-litre mark in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Jammu and Kashmir, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Bihar, Punjab and Ladakh and Sikkim.

Fuel prices differ from state to state depending on the incidence of local taxes such as VAT and freight charges.

