Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Petrol, diesel prices today: Petrol inches closer to 100 in Delhi. Check latest rates

Petrol, diesel prices today: Petrol inches closer to 100 in Delhi. Check latest rates

Premium
File photo: A worker holds a nozzle to pump petrol into a vehicle at a fuel station in Mumbai. (REUTERS)
1 min read . 08:49 AM IST Livemint

In Delhi, petrol now comes for 99.90 a litre and diesel is priced at 89.40 per litre.

Prices of petrol were hiked again on Monday by 34-35 paise, and diesel prices were kept unchanged, according to a price notification of state-owned fuel retailers.

Prices of petrol were hiked again on Monday by 34-35 paise, and diesel prices were kept unchanged, according to a price notification of state-owned fuel retailers.

In Delhi, petrol now comes for 99.90 a litre and diesel is priced at 89.40 per litre.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

In Delhi, petrol now comes for 99.90 a litre and diesel is priced at 89.40 per litre.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

In Mumbai, petrol prices hit an all-time high of 105. 95 a litre, with an increase of 33 paise. Diesel prices were kept unchanged at 96.95 per litre in the financial capital.

In Chennai, the price of petrol increased to 100.78 per litre, while that of diesel remained the same at 93.94 per litre.

In Kolkata, the price of petrol is at 99.88 per litre with an increase of 39 paise. Diesel price remained stable at 92.31 per litre in the city.

Petrol has crossed the 100-a-litre mark in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Jammu and Kashmir, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Bihar, Punjab and Ladakh and Sikkim.

Fuel prices differ from state to state depending on the incidence of local taxes such as VAT and freight charges.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!