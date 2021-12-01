The petrol and diesel prices remain unchanged for about a month on Wednesday across the nations including major cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Chennai.

As of today, i.e. 1 December, the price of petrol in Delhi stands at ₹103.97 per litre while that of diesel is at ₹86.67 per litre. In Mumbai, cost of one litre of petrol is ₹109.98 per litre and diesel rates stand at ₹94.14 per litre.

As for Kolkata and Chennai, petrol and diesel cost ₹104.67 and ₹89.79 and ₹101.40 and ₹91.43 respectively. Prices differ from state to state, depending on the incidence of local taxes and cost of transportation.

Latest petrol and diesel prices in your city:

Delhi

Petrol - ₹103.97 per litre

Diesel - ₹86.67 per litre

Mumbai

Petrol - ₹109.98 per litre

Diesel - ₹94.14 per litre

Chennai

Petrol - ₹101.40 per litre

Diesel - ₹91.43 per litre

Kolkata

Petrol - ₹104.67 per litre

Diesel - ₹89.79 per litre

Hyderabad

Petrol - ₹108.20 per litre

Diesel - ₹94.62 per litre

Bengaluru

Petrol - ₹100.58 per litre

Diesel - ₹85.01 per litre

Lucknow

Petrol - ₹95.28 per litre

Diesel - ₹86.80 per litre

Thiruvananthapuram

Petrol - ₹106.36 per litre

Diesel - ₹93.47 per litre

The prices of petrol and diesel were last revised in the country on November 4 when the Centre had slashed the excises duties on them and following that, several states also cut Value Added Tax (Vat).

The Centre had reduced the excise duty on petrol by ₹5 per litre and diesel by ₹10 per litre

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.