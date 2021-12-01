1 min read.Updated: 01 Dec 2021, 08:44 AM ISTLivemint
The petrol and diesel prices remain unchanged for about a month on Wednesday across the nations including major cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Chennai.
As of today, i.e. 1 December, the price of petrol in Delhi stands at ₹103.97 per litre while that of diesel is at ₹86.67 per litre. In Mumbai, cost of one litre of petrol is ₹109.98 per litre and diesel rates stand at ₹94.14 per litre.
As for Kolkata and Chennai, petrol and diesel cost ₹104.67 and ₹89.79 and ₹101.40 and ₹91.43 respectively. Prices differ from state to state, depending on the incidence of local taxes and cost of transportation.