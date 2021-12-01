Petrol, diesel prices today: Rates remain unchanged. Check here

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The price of petrol in Delhi stands at ₹103.97 per litre while that of diesel is at ₹86.67 per litre
In Mumbai, cost of one litre of petrol is ₹109.98 per litre and diesel rates stand at ₹94.14 per litre
The petrol and diesel prices remain unchanged for about a month on Wednesday across the nations including major cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Chennai.
As of today, i.e. 1 December, the price of petrol in Delhi stands at ₹103.97 per litre while that of diesel is at ₹86.67 per litre. In Mumbai, cost of one litre of petrol is ₹109.98 per litre and diesel rates stand at ₹94.14 per litre.
As for Kolkata and Chennai, petrol and diesel cost ₹104.67 and ₹89.79 and ₹101.40 and ₹91.43 respectively. Prices differ from state to state, depending on the incidence of local taxes and cost of transportation.
