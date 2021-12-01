Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / News / India /  Petrol, diesel prices today: Rates remain unchanged. Check here

Petrol, diesel prices today: Rates remain unchanged. Check here

The prices of petrol and diesel were last revised in the country on November 4
1 min read . 08:44 AM IST Livemint

  • The price of petrol in Delhi stands at 103.97 per litre while that of diesel is at 86.67 per litre
  • In Mumbai, cost of one litre of petrol is 109.98 per litre and diesel rates stand at 94.14 per litre

The petrol and diesel prices remain unchanged for about a month on Wednesday across the nations including major cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Chennai.

As of today, i.e. 1 December, the price of petrol in Delhi stands at 103.97 per litre while that of diesel is at 86.67 per litre. In Mumbai, cost of one litre of petrol is 109.98 per litre and diesel rates stand at 94.14 per litre.

As for Kolkata and Chennai, petrol and diesel cost 104.67 and 89.79 and 101.40 and 91.43 respectively. Prices differ from state to state, depending on the incidence of local taxes and cost of transportation.

Latest petrol and diesel prices in your city:

Delhi

Petrol - 103.97 per litre

Diesel - 86.67 per litre

Mumbai

Petrol - 109.98 per litre

Diesel - 94.14 per litre

Chennai

Petrol - 101.40 per litre

Diesel - 91.43 per litre

Kolkata

Petrol - 104.67 per litre

Diesel - 89.79 per litre

Hyderabad

Petrol - 108.20 per litre

Diesel - 94.62 per litre

Bengaluru

Petrol - 100.58 per litre

Diesel - 85.01 per litre

Lucknow

Petrol - 95.28 per litre

Diesel - 86.80 per litre

Thiruvananthapuram

Petrol - 106.36 per litre

Diesel - 93.47 per litre

The prices of petrol and diesel were last revised in the country on November 4 when the Centre had slashed the excises duties on them and following that, several states also cut Value Added Tax (Vat).

The Centre had reduced the excise duty on petrol by 5 per litre and diesel by 10 per litre

