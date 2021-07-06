Fuel prices were kept unchanged on Tuesday, a day after prices of petrol were hiked again on Monday by 34-35 paise, and diesel prices were kept unchanged.

In Delhi, petrol now comes for ₹99.90 a litre and diesel is priced at ₹89.40 per litre, according to a price notification of state-owned fuel retailers. In Mumbai, petrol prices remained at an all-time high of ₹105. 95 a litre while diesel prices at ₹96.95 per litre in the financial capital.

In Chennai, the price of petrol stands at ₹100.78 per litre, while that of diesel remained the same at ₹93.94 per litre. In Kolkata, the price of petrol is at ₹99.88 per litre and that of diesel at ₹92.31 per litre in the city.

Petrol has crossed the ₹100-a-litre mark in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Jammu and Kashmir, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Bihar, Punjab and Ladakh and Sikkim.

Fuel prices differ from state to state depending on the incidence of local taxes such as VAT and freight charges.

