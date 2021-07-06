Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >News >India >Petrol, diesel prices remain at record high levels. Check rates in your city

Petrol, diesel prices remain at record high levels. Check rates in your city

A man looks at the counter as a vehicles is filled with fuel at a petrol pump in New Delhi
1 min read . 08:29 AM IST Livemint

  • In Mumbai, petrol prices remained at an all-time high of 105. 95 a litre while diesel prices at 96.95 per litre in the financial capital

Fuel prices were kept unchanged on Tuesday, a day after prices of petrol were hiked again on Monday by 34-35 paise, and diesel prices were kept unchanged.

In Delhi, petrol now comes for 99.90 a litre and diesel is priced at 89.40 per litre, according to a price notification of state-owned fuel retailers. In Mumbai, petrol prices remained at an all-time high of 105. 95 a litre while diesel prices at 96.95 per litre in the financial capital.

In Chennai, the price of petrol stands at 100.78 per litre, while that of diesel remained the same at 93.94 per litre. In Kolkata, the price of petrol is at 99.88 per litre and that of diesel at 92.31 per litre in the city.

Petrol has crossed the 100-a-litre mark in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Jammu and Kashmir, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Bihar, Punjab and Ladakh and Sikkim.

Fuel prices differ from state to state depending on the incidence of local taxes such as VAT and freight charges.

