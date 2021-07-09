Petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged on Friday after two consecutive days of hike, with fuel prices continued to remain at the all-time high levels across cities.

The cost of petrol in Delhi remained at ₹100.56 per litre while diesel is currently at ₹89.62. In Mumbai, petrol is being sold at ₹106.59 per litre, whereas diesel at ₹97.18 per litre. Petrol price in Kolkata stayed unchanged at ₹100.62 for a litre and ₹92.65 per litre for diesel. The price of petrol in Chennai is ₹101.37 per litre, while that of diesel is ₹94.15 per litre.

In the sixth hike of this month on Thursday, petrol got costlier by 35 paise in the national capital, while diesel rose by 9 paise, according to price notification by the oil retailers.

The national capital had on Wednesday become the last of the metro cities to see auto fuel rising above the ₹100-a-litre mark. It has crossed the psychological mark in at least 10 state capitals so far.

Fuel prices differ from state to state depending on the incidence of local taxes such as value-added tax (VAT) and freight charges.

As much as 55% of the retail selling price of petrol in Delhi is made up of taxes ( ₹32.90 a litre excise duty collected by the central government and ₹22.80 VAT levied by the state government). Half of the diesel price is made up of taxes ( ₹31.80 central excise and ₹13.04 state VAT).

