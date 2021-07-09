Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Petrol, diesel prices remain at record high levels. Check rates in Delhi, Mumbai, other cities

Petrol, diesel prices remain at record high levels. Check rates in Delhi, Mumbai, other cities

File photo: A worker holds a nozzle to pump petrol into a vehicle at a fuel station in Mumbai. (REUTERS)
1 min read . 08:20 AM IST Livemint

  • The national capital had on Wednesday become the last of the metro cities to see auto fuel rising above the 100-a-litre mark

Petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged on Friday after two consecutive days of hike, with fuel prices continued to remain at the all-time high levels across cities.

The cost of petrol in Delhi remained at 100.56 per litre while diesel is currently at 89.62. In Mumbai, petrol is being sold at 106.59 per litre, whereas diesel at 97.18 per litre. Petrol price in Kolkata stayed unchanged at 100.62 for a litre and 92.65 per litre for diesel. The price of petrol in Chennai is 101.37 per litre, while that of diesel is 94.15 per litre.

In the sixth hike of this month on Thursday, petrol got costlier by 35 paise in the national capital, while diesel rose by 9 paise, according to price notification by the oil retailers.

The national capital had on Wednesday become the last of the metro cities to see auto fuel rising above the 100-a-litre mark. It has crossed the psychological mark in at least 10 state capitals so far.

Fuel prices differ from state to state depending on the incidence of local taxes such as value-added tax (VAT) and freight charges.

As much as 55% of the retail selling price of petrol in Delhi is made up of taxes ( 32.90 a litre excise duty collected by the central government and 22.80 VAT levied by the state government). Half of the diesel price is made up of taxes ( 31.80 central excise and 13.04 state VAT).

