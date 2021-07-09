The cost of petrol in Delhi remained at ₹100.56 per litre while diesel is currently at ₹89.62. In Mumbai, petrol is being sold at ₹106.59 per litre, whereas diesel at ₹97.18 per litre. Petrol price in Kolkata stayed unchanged at ₹100.62 for a litre and ₹92.65 per litre for diesel. The price of petrol in Chennai is ₹101.37 per litre, while that of diesel is ₹94.15 per litre.

