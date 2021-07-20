Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >News >India >Petrol, diesel prices remain at record high levels

Petrol, diesel prices remain at record high levels

Petrol, diesel prices today
1 min read . 07:32 AM IST Livemint

  • The Union government's tax collections on petrol and diesel jumped by 88% to 3.35 lakh crore in the year to March 31

Fuel prices today were kept unchanged again for the third consecutive day, however, still remained at record high levels across metros given the continuous increase in prices in the last few months. Petrol is retailing at 101.84 in Delhi, whereas diesel at 89.87. In India's financial capital Mumbai, petrol is being sold at 107.83 per litre, whereas diesel has reached 97.45 per litre.

In Kolkata, petrol prices stand at 102.08 per litre and diesel prices at 93.02 per litre. In Chennai, petrol prices at 102.49 per litre; diesel prices – 94.39 per litre.

Meanwhile, the Union government's tax collections on petrol and diesel jumped by 88% to 3.35 lakh crore in the year to March 31, after excise duty was raised to a record high, the Lok Sabha was informed on Monday.

Excise duty on petrol was hiked from 19.98 per litre to 32.9 last year to recoup gain arising from international oil prices plunging to multi-year low as pandemic gulped demand. The same on diesel was raised to 31.8 from 15.83 a litre, according to a written reply to a question given by the Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas Rameswar Teli in the Lok Sabha.

This led to excise collections on petrol and diesel jumping to 3.35 lakh crore in 2020-21 (April 2020 to March 2021), from 1.78 lakh crore a year back, he said.

Petrol now costs over 100 in 20 states and UTs -- Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Jammu and Kashmir, Odisha, Ladakh, Bihar, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Punjab, Sikkim, Delhi, West Bengal, Nagaland and some part of Uttar Pradesh and Haryana.

