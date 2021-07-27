Fuel prices remained unchanged for the tenth consecutive day on Tuesday, however, remained at the record high levels. Petrol is retailing at ₹101.84 in Delhi, whereas diesel at ₹89.87. In India's financial capital Mumbai, petrol is being sold at ₹107.83 per litre, whereas diesel at ₹97.45 per litre.

In Kolkata, petrol prices stand at ₹102.08 per litre and diesel prices at ₹93.02 per litre. In Chennai, petrol prices at ₹102.49 per litre; diesel prices – ₹94.39 per litre.

Briefing the Lok Sabha about the rising fuel prices in India, Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Monday said the prices are determined based on world market pricing. Puri further said 85% of petroleum products are imported and the world market prices are determined by producing and exporting countries. The Union Minister also mentioned that the pricing of petroleum products in the country is determined after the deregulation of the sector in 2010 by the UPA government.

Petrol now costs over ₹100 in 20 states and UTs -- Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Jammu and Kashmir, Odisha, Ladakh, Bihar, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Punjab, Sikkim, Delhi, West Bengal, Nagaland and some part of Uttar Pradesh and Haryana.

Diesel, the most used fuel in the country, is above that level in some places in Rajasthan, Odisha and Madhya Pradesh.

The difference in prices in states occurs on account of local taxes like VAT or freight charges. Rajasthan levies the highest VAT on petrol and diesel in the country, followed by Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.