Petrol, diesel prices today remain steady. Check latest rates in your city

Briefing the Lok Sabha about the rising fuel prices in India, Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Monday said the prices are determined based on world market pricing. Puri further said 85% of petroleum products are imported and the world market prices are determined by producing and exporting countries. The Union Minister also mentioned that the pricing of petroleum products in the country is determined after the deregulation of the sector in 2010 by the UPA government.