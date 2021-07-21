OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Petrol, diesel prices today remain unchanged. Check rates in Delhi, Mumbai, other cities

Petrol, diesel prices were unchanged for the fourth consecutive day on Wednesday. Petrol is retailing at 101.84 in Delhi, whereas diesel at 89.87. In India's financial capital Mumbai, petrol is being sold at 107.83 per litre, whereas diesel has reached 97.45 per litre.

In Kolkata, petrol prices stand at 102.08 per litre and diesel prices at 93.02 per litre. In Chennai, petrol prices at 102.49 per litre; diesel prices – 94.39 per litre.

Meanwhile, in a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha, the minister said petrol price had gone up by 3.83 a litre in May, 4.58 in June and 2.73 in July (up to July 16).

The excise duty rates on petrol and diesel have been calibrated to generate resources for infrastructure building and other developmental expenditure keeping in view the prevailing fiscal situation, Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary said on Tuesday.

Excise collections on petrol and diesel jumped by 88% to 3.35 lakh crore in the last fiscal ended March 31, 2021, after excise duty was raised to a record high.

Petrol now costs over 100 in 20 states and UTs -- Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Jammu and Kashmir, Odisha, Ladakh, Bihar, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Punjab, Sikkim, Delhi, West Bengal, Nagaland and some part of Uttar Pradesh and Haryana.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout