{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Petrol, diesel prices were unchanged for the fourth consecutive day on Wednesday. Petrol is retailing at ₹101.84 in Delhi, whereas diesel at ₹89.87. In India's financial capital Mumbai, petrol is being sold at ₹107.83 per litre, whereas diesel has reached ₹97.45 per litre.

Petrol, diesel prices were unchanged for the fourth consecutive day on Wednesday. Petrol is retailing at ₹101.84 in Delhi, whereas diesel at ₹89.87. In India's financial capital Mumbai, petrol is being sold at ₹107.83 per litre, whereas diesel has reached ₹97.45 per litre.

Meanwhile, in a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha, the minister said petrol price had gone up by ₹3.83 a litre in May, ₹4.58 in June and ₹2.73 in July (up to July 16).

The excise duty rates on petrol and diesel have been calibrated to generate resources for infrastructure building and other developmental expenditure keeping in view the prevailing fiscal situation, Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary said on Tuesday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Excise collections on petrol and diesel jumped by 88% to ₹3.35 lakh crore in the last fiscal ended March 31, 2021, after excise duty was raised to a record high.

Petrol now costs over ₹100 in 20 states and UTs -- Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Jammu and Kashmir, Odisha, Ladakh, Bihar, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Punjab, Sikkim, Delhi, West Bengal, Nagaland and some part of Uttar Pradesh and Haryana. {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}