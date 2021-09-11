Prices of petrol and diesel remained unchanged across the country for the sixth consecutive day on Saturday. The last revision in fuel prices was done by the Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) on September 5.

In Delhi, petrol retailed at ₹101.19 a litre on Saturday.

The prices of petrol in Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata stood unchanged at ₹107.26, ₹98.96, ₹101.62 per litre, respectively.

Diesel rates were also similarly kept unchanged. In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata, diesel prices were ₹88.62, ₹96.19, ₹93.26 and ₹91.71 per litre, respectively.

CNG and piped cooking gas prices in cities such as Delhi and Mumbai may be hiked by 10-11 per cent next month as the government-dictated gas price is set to rise by about 76 per cent, ICICI Securities said in a report.

The government, using rates prevalent in gas-surplus nations, fixes the price of natural gas produced by firms such as state-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corp (ONGC) from fields given to them on nomination basis, every six months. The next review is due on October 1.

The price, referred to as APM or administered rate, will rise to USD 3.15 per million British thermal unit (mmBtu) for the period from October 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022 from the current USD 1.79, the brokerage said.

The rate for gas from deepwater fields such as KG-D6 of Reliance Industries Ltd and BP Plc would rise to USD 7.4 per mmBtu next month.

