A worker wearing a protective face mask fills up a vehicle's fuel tank at a petrol station in Beirut, Lebanon December 7, 2020. Picture taken December 7, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir (REUTERS)
Petrol, diesel prices today remain unchanged for second day

1 min read . Updated: 09 Dec 2020, 01:06 PM IST Staff Writer

  • Since November 20, the petrol price has gone up by 2.6 per litre and diesel rate has risen by 3.4.

Petrol and diesel prices were kept unchanged for the second day in a row after a sharp hike on Monday. Today, petrol retailed at 83.71 a litre in Delhi, 90.34 in Mumbai, 86.51 in Chennai and 85.19 in Kolkata. On Monday, petrol rates were hiked by 30 paise and diesel by 26 paise due to firming international oil prices.

Monday's hike in fuel price was the 15th increase in rates since November 20 when oil companies resumed daily price revision after nearly two-month hiatus.

Diesel today retailed at 73.87 in Delhi, 80.51 in Mumbai, 79.21 in Chennai and 77.44 in Kolkata.

Prior to the November 20 hike in rates in India, petrol prices had been static since September 22 and diesel rates hadn't changed since October 2. Rates vary from state to state depending on the incidence of local sales tax or VAT.

Public sector oil marketing companies - Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) - revise rates of petrol and diesel daily based on benchmark international oil price and foreign exchange rate.

Global oil prices eased today as an unexpected jump in U.S. oil inventories fuelled concerns over slow demand, but positive news on COVID-19 vaccines boosted investor optimism about a recovery in fuel demand, capping losses.

Brent crude futures slipped 18 cents, or 0.4%, to $48.66 a barrel. Britain began mass-vaccinating its population on Tuesday in a global drive that poses one of the biggest logistical challenges in peacetime history. (With Agency Inputs)


