Petrol, diesel prices today, September 18: Check rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru

Petrol and diesel prices today, September 18: Petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged across major Indian cities on Friday, September 18. Oil marketing companies (OMCs) revise petrol and diesel prices daily, with the latest rates coming into effect from 6 am.
Meanwhile, petrol pump dealers are seeking an exemption from a new charge on Unified Payments Interface (UPI) transactions that is scheduled to take effect next month. Dealers have warned that their already-thin margins may make it difficult to absorb the additional cost and, in some cases, could prompt them to stop accepting UPI payments above ₹2,000, Mint had reported earlier.
Petrol dealers’ associations from across the country have approached the ministries of finance and petroleum, seeking an exemption from the flat ₹5 merchant discount rate (MDR) proposed for fuel transactions above ₹2,000 under the new UPI framework.
|City
|Petrol ( ₹/litre)
|Diesel ( ₹/litre)
|New Delhi
|102.12
|95.20
|Mumbai
|111.21
|97.83
|Kolkata
|113.51
|99.82
|Chennai
|107.77
|99.55
|Gurgaon
|102.97
|95.64
|Noida
|101.96
|95.44
|Bengaluru
|111.68
|99.56
|Bhubaneswar
|108.97
|100.68
|Chandigarh
|101.54
|89.47
|Hyderabad
|116.15
|104.23
|Jaipur
|112.66
|98.25
|Lucknow
|101.86
|95.36
|Patna
|113.37
|99.36
|Thiruvananthapuram
|115.49
|104.40
CNG prices continued to vary across cities on Friday. Lucknow, Hyderabad and Kolkata were among the cities with higher CNG rates.
The CNG prices on September 18 are: New Delhi ₹84.09/kg, Mumbai ₹88/kg, Ahmedabad ₹84.25/kg, Gurgaon ₹93.70/kg, Noida ₹93.70/kg, Bengaluru ₹93/kg, Jaipur ₹92.91/kg, Chennai ₹93.50/kg, Pune ₹94.50/kg, Kolkata ₹95.50/kg, Lucknow ₹97.75/kg and Hyderabad ₹99/kg.
Oil marketing companies revise petrol and diesel prices every day. Retail rates generally take into account factors such as international crude oil prices, the rupee-dollar exchange rate, taxes and other components.
Fuel prices can also differ considerably from one city to another because of state-level taxes and local levies. As a result, the price paid by consumers depends on the location of the fuel station.
Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital conversations. Her work involves spotting early signals across news cycles and social media, sharpening stories for SEO and Google Discover, and mentoring young editors in digital-first newsroom practices. She is known for turning fast-moving developments—whether news-driven or culture-led—into clear, tightly edited journalism without compromising editorial rigour.<br><br> Before joining Mint, she was Deputy News Editor at NDTV.com, where she led the Trending section and covered viral news, breaking developments and human-interest stories. She has also worked as Chief Sub-Editor at India.com (Zee Media) and as Senior Correspondent with Exchange4media and Hindustan Times’ HT City, reporting on media, advertising, entertainment, health, lifestyle and popular culture.<br><br> Anjali holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Miranda House, and is currently pursuing an MBA, strengthening her understanding of business strategy and digital media economics. Her writing balances newsroom discipline with a clear instinct for what resonates with readers.
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.