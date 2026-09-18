Petrol, diesel prices today, September 18: Check rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru

Petrol and diesel prices today, September 18: Petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged across major Indian cities on Friday, September 18. Oil marketing companies (OMCs) revise petrol and diesel prices daily, with the latest rates coming into effect from 6 am.
Meanwhile, petrol pump dealers are seeking an exemption from a new charge on Unified Payments Interface (UPI) transactions that is scheduled to take effect next month. Dealers have warned that their already-thin margins may make it difficult to absorb the additional cost and, in some cases, could prompt them to stop accepting UPI payments above ₹2,000, Mint had reported earlier.
Petrol dealers’ associations from across the country have approached the ministries of finance and petroleum, seeking an exemption from the flat ₹5 merchant discount rate (MDR) proposed for fuel transactions above ₹2,000 under the new UPI framework.
|City
|Petrol ( ₹/litre)
|Diesel ( ₹/litre)
|New Delhi
|102.12
|95.20
|Mumbai
|111.21
|97.83
|Kolkata
|113.51
|99.82
|Chennai
|107.77
|99.55
|Gurgaon
|102.97
|95.64
|Noida
|101.96
|95.44
|Bengaluru
|111.68
|99.56
|Bhubaneswar
|108.97
|100.68
|Chandigarh
|101.54
|89.47
|Hyderabad
|116.15
|104.23
|Jaipur
|112.66
|98.25
|Lucknow
|101.86
|95.36
|Patna
|113.37
|99.36
|Thiruvananthapuram
|115.49
|104.40
CNG prices continued to vary across cities on Friday. Lucknow, Hyderabad and Kolkata were among the cities with higher CNG rates.
The CNG prices on September 18 are: New Delhi ₹84.09/kg, Mumbai ₹88/kg, Ahmedabad ₹84.25/kg, Gurgaon ₹93.70/kg, Noida ₹93.70/kg, Bengaluru ₹93/kg, Jaipur ₹92.91/kg, Chennai ₹93.50/kg, Pune ₹94.50/kg, Kolkata ₹95.50/kg, Lucknow ₹97.75/kg and Hyderabad ₹99/kg.
Oil marketing companies revise petrol and diesel prices every day. Retail rates generally take into account factors such as international crude oil prices, the rupee-dollar exchange rate, taxes and other components.
Fuel prices can also differ considerably from one city to another because of state-level taxes and local levies. As a result, the price paid by consumers depends on the location of the fuel station.