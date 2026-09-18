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Petrol, diesel prices today, September 18: Check rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru

Petrol and diesel prices were unchanged across major Indian cities on September 18, while CNG rates continued to differ by city. Here are the latest fuel prices and the key development concerning UPI payments at petrol pumps.

Anjali Thakur
Updated18 Sep 2026, 07:40 AM IST
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Indian oil petrol pump , Budget 2019 , 21/01/2019 , photo:pradeep gaur/mint
Indian oil petrol pump , Budget 2019 , 21/01/2019 , photo:pradeep gaur/mint
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Petrol and diesel prices today, September 18: Petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged across major Indian cities on Friday, September 18. Oil marketing companies (OMCs) revise petrol and diesel prices daily, with the latest rates coming into effect from 6 am.

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Meanwhile, petrol pump dealers are seeking an exemption from a new charge on Unified Payments Interface (UPI) transactions that is scheduled to take effect next month. Dealers have warned that their already-thin margins may make it difficult to absorb the additional cost and, in some cases, could prompt them to stop accepting UPI payments above 2,000, Mint had reported earlier.

Petrol dealers’ associations from across the country have approached the ministries of finance and petroleum, seeking an exemption from the flat 5 merchant discount rate (MDR) proposed for fuel transactions above 2,000 under the new UPI framework.

Also Read | Petrol dealers seek exemption from new UPI transaction charges

Petrol and diesel prices today, September 18

CityPetrol ( /litre)Diesel ( /litre)
New Delhi102.1295.20
Mumbai111.2197.83
Kolkata113.5199.82
Chennai107.7799.55
Gurgaon102.9795.64
Noida101.9695.44
Bengaluru111.6899.56
Bhubaneswar108.97100.68
Chandigarh101.5489.47
Hyderabad116.15104.23
Jaipur112.6698.25
Lucknow101.8695.36
Patna113.3799.36
Thiruvananthapuram115.49104.40

CNG prices today, September 18

CNG prices continued to vary across cities on Friday. Lucknow, Hyderabad and Kolkata were among the cities with higher CNG rates.

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Also Read | Petrol and Diesel Prices Today, September 17: Check fuel rates in Delhi, Mumbai

The CNG prices on September 18 are: New Delhi 84.09/kg, Mumbai 88/kg, Ahmedabad 84.25/kg, Gurgaon 93.70/kg, Noida 93.70/kg, Bengaluru 93/kg, Jaipur 92.91/kg, Chennai 93.50/kg, Pune 94.50/kg, Kolkata 95.50/kg, Lucknow 97.75/kg and Hyderabad 99/kg.

Also Read | UPI transaction charges: Petrol pump dealers seek full MDR exemption

How are petrol and diesel prices revised?

Oil marketing companies revise petrol and diesel prices every day. Retail rates generally take into account factors such as international crude oil prices, the rupee-dollar exchange rate, taxes and other components.

Fuel prices can also differ considerably from one city to another because of state-level taxes and local levies. As a result, the price paid by consumers depends on the location of the fuel station.

About the Author

Anjali Thakur

Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital co...Read More

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