Petrol, diesel prices today, September 24: Check rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai

Petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged across major Indian cities on September 24. Check the latest city-wise fuel rates and what global crude oil and US-Iran developments mean for the market.

Livemint
Updated24 Sep 2026, 07:25 AM IST
Prefer LMPrefer Liveminton Google
Petrol, diesel prices today, September 24: Check rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai.
Petrol, diesel prices today, September 24: Check rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai. (Ramesh Pathania)

Petrol and diesel prices today, September 24: Petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged across major Indian cities on Thursday, September 24, after state-run oil marketing companies (OMCs) maintained retail rates following their daily 6 am revision.

Petrol in Delhi continued to cost 102.12 per litre, while diesel was priced at 95.20 per litre. In Mumbai, petrol remained at 111.21 per litre and diesel at 97.83 per litre. Fuel rates in the two cities have largely remained stable in recent days.

Here are the petrol and diesel prices in major Indian cities:

CityPetrol ( /litre)Diesel ( /litre)
New Delhi102.1295.20
Mumbai111.2197.83
Kolkata113.5199.82
Chennai107.7799.55
Gurgaon102.9795.64
Noida101.9695.44
Bengaluru111.6899.56
Bhubaneswar108.97100.68
Chandigarh101.5489.47
Hyderabad116.15104.23
Jaipur112.6698.25
Lucknow101.8695.36
Patna113.3799.36
Thiruvananthapuram115.49104.40

Why petrol, diesel prices remain unchanged

OMCs revise petrol and diesel prices every day at 6 am, with retail rates influenced by factors including international crude oil prices, the rupee-dollar exchange rate, taxes and local market conditions.

Also Read | US-Iran War News Live: Iran cancels flights as US sanctions hit

Despite volatility in global crude markets, domestic petrol and diesel prices have remained relatively stable in several major cities in recent days. On September 23, for instance, Mumbai's petrol price remained unchanged at 111.21 per litre.

Crude oil prices

Global oil markets remained volatile amid developments surrounding the US-Iran conflict and diplomatic efforts to ease tensions.

Brent crude futures settled at $103.08 a barrel on September 23, rising $3.83, or 3.86%, while West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures gained $1.64, or 1.81%, to settle at $92.16 a barrel, according to Reuters.

Also Read | A perfect storm is raging in the bond market

The latest move came after several sessions of declines as traders assessed the possibility of increased oil supplies and developments around US-Iran diplomacy.

US-Iran talks and Strait of Hormuz

Oil markets are closely watching developments between Washington and Tehran because any disruption around the Strait of Hormuz could affect global crude supplies.

Iran has indicated that it could reopen the strategically important Strait of Hormuz within a week if the US reduces military pressure and lifts its blockade on Iranian ports, according to a senior Iranian official cited by Reuters. The proposal was conveyed to Washington through mediators.

Also Read | Australias prime minister criticizes OpenAI over government website security breach

US President Donald Trump has also said that talks between the US and Iran were continuing and expressed optimism that a settlement could eventually be reached. However, significant differences between the two sides remain.

The Strait of Hormuz is a key route for global energy shipments, making developments around the waterway an important factor for crude prices and, consequently, fuel markets.

About the Author

Livemint

For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, business, personal finance, corporates, politics and geopolitics. We bring the latest updates on all the listed companies on BSE and NSE, startups, mutual funds, Union ministries, geopolitics, and untapped human interest stories from around the world, helping our readers to stay informed on the latest developments around the globe. Our Coverage Areas 1. Companies: Comprehensive news and analysis on listed and unlisted companies, corporate announcements, corporate chatter, C-suite, business trends, hiring alerts, layoffs, work-life balance, world's top billionaires and richest and more. 2. Personal finance: Insights into mutual funds, small savings schemes like - PPF, SSY, post office savings scheme, stock to watch, personal loans, credit cards, top bank FDs, real estate, income tax and more. 3. Politics: Comprehensive coverage of general elections, state elections and bypolls, Lok Sabha, Vidhan Sabha, Parliament, PMO, PIB, finance ministry, home ministry, among other union ministries and government departments. 4. National News: From metro cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and e to untapped stories from rural India, we cover human interest, health, education, crime and courts, and law and order, among other areas of public interest. 5. Economy: In-depth analysis of India's macro and micro-economic indicators like- GDP, inflation, forex, fiscal deficit, current account deficit, interest rate cycle, economic recovery, RBI circulars, indirect taxes, GST, Insolvency and Bankruptcy imports, exports and everything that impacts Indian economy. 6. Geopolitics: Well-rounded and deeply researched coverage on US News, Oval Office European Union, Ukraine Russia War, middle-east crisis, royal families and global leaders like - Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin, Kim Jong Un, Xi Jinping and premiers of other leading economies in the world. Meet the Team 1. Gulam Jeelani, Political Affairs Editor 2. Sugam Singhal, Senior Assistant Editor 3. Chanchal, Assistant Editor 4. Sanchari Ghosh, Chief Content Producer 5. Pratik Prashant Mukane, Chief Content Producer 6. Sayantani Biswas, Chief Content Producer 7. Ravi Hari, Deputy Chief Content Producer 8. Garvit Bhirani, Deputy Chief Content Producer 9. Akriti Anand, Senior Content Producer 10. Jocelyn Felix Fernandes, Senior Content Producer 11. Swastika Das Sharma, Content Producer 12. Mausam Jha, Content Producer 13. Riya R Alex, Trainee Content Producer

Stay updated with the latest Trending, India, World and US news.

HomeNewsIndiaPetrol, diesel prices today, September 24: Check rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.