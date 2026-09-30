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Petrol, diesel prices today, September 30: Check fuel cost in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru

In Mumbai, the retail price of petrol stood at 111.21 per litre, remaining unchanged from the previous day.

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Updated30 Sep 2026, 07:04 AM IST
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Petrol Pump photographed for the budget issue. 11 march 2012. Ramesh Pathania
Petrol Pump photographed for the budget issue. 11 march 2012. Ramesh Pathania
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Petrol and diesel prices today, September 30: Indian consumers saw no change in retail fuel prices on Wednesday, September 30, as state-run oil marketing companies (OMCs) kept rates steady following their 6:00 AM daily revision.

Petrol and diesel prices today, September 30: City-wise rates

Across major metros, fuel rates held their ground.

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In Mumbai, the retail price of petrol stood at 111.21 per litre, remaining unchanged from the previous day. Over the past few days, the fuel rate in the financial capital has seen minimal movement, fluctuating marginally between 111.18 and 111.21.

CityPetrol ( /litre)Diesel ( /litre)
New Delhi102.1295.20
Mumbai111.2197.83
Kolkata113.5199.82
Chennai107.7799.55
Gurgaon102.9795.64
Noida101.9695.44
Bengaluru111.6899.56
Bhubaneswar108.97100.68
Chandigarh101.5489.47
Hyderabad116.15104.23
Jaipur112.6698.25
Lucknow101.8695.36
Patna113.3799.36
Thiruvananthapuram115.49104.40

Oil fell as top exporter Saudi Arabia boosted flows through a key pipeline, overshadowing concerns over a US-Iran stalemate.

Brent futures slid to settle below $103 a barrel. The kingdom was said to have restored about half the capacity of its East-West pipeline following drone attacks. The conduit has been a crucial route bypassing the Strait of Hormuz, providing a lifeline to global markets as the world’s most important energy chokepoint was disrupted by the Middle East conflict.

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While the nearest Brent contract remains in the triple digits, it’s just a day away from expiry on Wednesday, and the more active December futures settled near $96. The retreat follows a month when markets for real-world barrels were rocked into upheaval, with key gauges signaling a clamor for immediate delivery as freight costs soared, while fuel prices surged as global refinery capacity remains hobbled.

Crude is headed for a third monthly gain following the US war on Iran, disruptions to the Saudi bypass route and potential diesel export curbs by Washington, with the global benchmark up about 70% this year.

OPEC Likely to Stick With Plan for Steady Quotas, Delegates Say

Key OPEC members are likely to stick with a plan to hold crude production quotas steady for next month when they meet this weekend, according to two delegates.

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Nations led by Saudi Arabia and Russia — having nominally completed the reversal of supply cuts made in 2023 — will probably ratify their existing roadmap to keep targets unchanged in November, the delegates said. They asked not to be identified discussing internal matters ahead of a video conference on Sunday.

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