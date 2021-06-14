Petrol and diesel prices were hiked again on Monday by up to 29 to 31 paise, according to price notification by the oil retailers, taking fuel prices to fresh record high levels.

After the latest increase, a litre of petrol in Delhi is retailing at ₹96.4, whereas diesel costs ₹87.28. In Mumbai, petrol is being sold at ₹102.58 per litre, while diesel has reached ₹94.70 per litre.

Petrol price in Kolkata rose to ₹96.34 per litre and diesel to ₹90.12 per litre following the hike. The fuel prices revised to ₹97.69 per litre for petrol and ₹91.92 per litre for diesel in Chennai.

In Bhopal, petrol is being sold at ₹104.59/litre & diesel at ₹95.91/litre. In Ladakh, petrol is retailing at ₹101.95/litre & diesel at ₹93.90/litre.

In a first, diesel prices followed petrol prices in breaching the ₹100 mark on Saturday. In the Sri Ganganagar district of Rajasthan near the India-Pakistan border, diesel breached the ₹100-mark for the first time on Saturday. Sri Ganganagar was the first in the country to see petrol price hit ₹100 a litre mark in mid-February.

Mumbai on 29 May became the first metro in the country where petrol was being sold at over ₹100 a litre.

The difference in prices in states occurs on account of local taxes like VAT or freight charges. Rajasthan levies the highest VAT on petrol and diesel in the country, followed by Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

