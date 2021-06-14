OPEN APP
Petrol and diesel prices were hiked again on Monday by up to 29 to 31 paise, according to price notification by the oil retailers, taking fuel prices to fresh record high levels.

After the latest increase, a litre of petrol in Delhi is retailing at 96.4, whereas diesel costs 87.28. In Mumbai, petrol is being sold at 102.58 per litre, while diesel has reached 94.70 per litre.

Petrol price in Kolkata rose to 96.34 per litre and diesel to 90.12 per litre following the hike. The fuel prices revised to 97.69 per litre for petrol and 91.92 per litre for diesel in Chennai.

In Bhopal, petrol is being sold at 104.59/litre & diesel at 95.91/litre. In Ladakh, petrol is retailing at 101.95/litre & diesel at 93.90/litre.

In a first, diesel prices followed petrol prices in breaching the 100 mark on Saturday. In the Sri Ganganagar district of Rajasthan near the India-Pakistan border, diesel breached the 100-mark for the first time on Saturday. Sri Ganganagar was the first in the country to see petrol price hit 100 a litre mark in mid-February.

Mumbai on 29 May became the first metro in the country where petrol was being sold at over 100 a litre.

The difference in prices in states occurs on account of local taxes like VAT or freight charges. Rajasthan levies the highest VAT on petrol and diesel in the country, followed by Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

