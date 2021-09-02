OPEN APP
Petrol, diesel prices today unchanged. Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai, other cities

After being reduced on the first day of September by 13-15 paise across metro cities on Wednesday, petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged on Thursday. Petrol continues to retail at 101.34 in Delhi, whereas diesel at 88.77. In India's financial capital Mumbai, petrol is being sold at 107.39 per litre, and diesel at 96.33 per litre.

In Kolkata, petrol prices stand at 101.72 per litre and diesel prices at 91.84 per litre in the city. In Tamil Nadu's capital Chennai, petrol prices being sold at 99.08 per litre and diesel prices at 93.38 per litre.

Last month, Tamil Nadu announced a 3 per litre cut in petrol prices. Later, the Puducherry government also said the territorial administration has cut value-added tax (VAT) on petrol by 3%. With the cut, the price of petrol were said to be reduced by 2.43 per litre in Puducherry and Karaikal regions.

Fuel rates vary across the states due to value-added tax (VAT). The difference in prices in states occurs on account of local taxes like VAT or freight charges. Rajasthan levies the highest VAT on petrol and diesel in the country, followed by Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. 

Meanwhile, Oil declined after OPEC+ stuck with a plan to boost crude production, with the cartel wagering that the global market can absorb the additional supply as demand improves and stockpiles get drawn down.

