Home >News >India >Petrol, diesel prices today unchanged. Latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai, other cities

Petrol, diesel prices today unchanged. Latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai, other cities

Petrol diesel prices today
2 min read . 08:02 AM IST Livemint

  • In India's financial capital Mumbai, petrol is being sold at 107.83 per litre, whereas diesel has reached 97.45 per litre

Fuel prices were unchanged on Monday with petrol now retailing at 101.84 in Delhi, whereas diesel at 89.87. In India's financial capital Mumbai, petrol is being sold at 107.83 per litre, whereas diesel has reached 97.45 per litre.

In Kolkata, petrol prices stand at 102.08 per litre and diesel prices at 93.02 per litre. In Chennai, petrol prices at 102.49 per litre; diesel prices – 94.39 per litre

In Madhya Pradesh's capital city Bhopal, the petrol rates have gone above an unprecedented mark and are at 110 per litre. Diesel is priced at 98.67.

The city had in May become the first to breach the 100-mark in petrol prices. It was followed by Jaipur, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Bengaluru.

Patna and Thiruvananthapuram saw petrol go past 100 in the last week of June whereas Chennai and Bhubaneshwar joined the list in the first week of July. The price climbed over 100 per litre in Kolkata and Delhi on 7 July.

Petrol now costs over 100 in 20 states and UTs -- Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Jammu and Kashmir, Odisha, Ladakh, Bihar, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Punjab, Sikkim, Delhi, West Bengal, Nagaland and some part of Uttar Pradesh and Haryana.

Diesel, the most used fuel in the country, is above that level in some places in Rajasthan, Odisha and Madhya Pradesh.

Prices for diesel were cut by 16 paise earlier this week. Prior to that, petrol and diesel prices were last cut on 15 April. Thereafter, rate revision took an 18-day pause, coinciding with the assembly elections in five states.

The central and state taxes make up for 60% of the retail selling price of petrol and over 54% of diesel. Centre levies 32.90 per litre of excise duty on petrol and 31.80 a litre on diesel.

The difference in prices in states occurs on account of local taxes like VAT or freight charges. Rajasthan levies the highest VAT on petrol and diesel in the country, followed by Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

