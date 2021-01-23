Petrol, diesel prices touch new all-time highs. Check latest rates here1 min read . Updated: 23 Jan 2021, 12:59 PM IST
Petrol and diesel prices were hiked by 25 paise per litre each, according to a price notification from oil marketing companies.
Petrol and diesel prices on Saturday touched new all-time highs after rates were increased for the fourth time this week.
Petrol and diesel prices were hiked by 25 paise per litre each, according to a price notification from oil marketing companies(OMCs).
This took the petrol price in Delhi to ₹85.70 per litre and in Mumbai to ₹92.28.
Diesel rate climbed to ₹75.88 a litre in the national capital and to ₹82.66 per litre in Mumbai, the price data showed.
This is the second consecutive day of rate increase and the fourth this week. In all prices have gone up by Re 1 per litre this week.
Fuel prices, which vary from state to state depending on local sales tax or VAT, are now at record highs in the country, prompting cries for a cut in excise duty to ease the burden on consumers.
Petrol prices in metros:
Delhi: ₹85.70
Mumbai: ₹92.28
Kolkata: ₹87.11
Chennai: ₹88.29
Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan earlier this week blamed Saudi oil output cut for the surge in oil prices but remained non-committal on tax cuts.
State-owned fuel retailers -- Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) -- had on January 6 resumed daily price revision after nearly a month-long hiatus.
Since then, rates have gone up by ₹1.99 a litre on petrol and ₹2.01 in case of diesel.
Petrol and diesel prices are revised on a daily basis in line with benchmark international price and foreign exchange rates.
