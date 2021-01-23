OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Petrol, diesel prices touch new all-time highs. Check latest rates here
This took the petrol price in Delhi to ₹85.70 per litre and in Mumbai to ₹92.28.
This took the petrol price in Delhi to 85.70 per litre and in Mumbai to 92.28.

Petrol, diesel prices touch new all-time highs. Check latest rates here

1 min read . Updated: 23 Jan 2021, 12:59 PM IST Edited By Staff Writer

Petrol and diesel prices were hiked by 25 paise per litre each, according to a price notification from oil marketing companies.

Petrol and diesel prices on Saturday touched new all-time highs after rates were increased for the fourth time this week.

Petrol and diesel prices were hiked by 25 paise per litre each, according to a price notification from oil marketing companies(OMCs).

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Preparations underway for the Aero India 2021, at the Yelahanka Air Force Station in Bengaluru.

Aero India: 2021 edition to go hybrid, negative Covid-19 test report must

1 min read . 01:04 PM IST
A health worker wears protective gear inside a locked down portion of the Jordan residential area to contain a new outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

A year after Wuhan lockdown, China reports small rise in COVID-19 cases

1 min read . 12:42 PM IST
This took the petrol price in Delhi to ₹85.70 per litre and in Mumbai to ₹92.28.

Petrol, diesel prices touch new all-time highs. Check latest rates here

1 min read . 12:59 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (ANI Photo)

PM Modi distributes land allotment certificates in Assam's Sivasagar, next stop Kolkata

1 min read . 12:24 PM IST

This took the petrol price in Delhi to 85.70 per litre and in Mumbai to 92.28.

Diesel rate climbed to 75.88 a litre in the national capital and to 82.66 per litre in Mumbai, the price data showed.

This is the second consecutive day of rate increase and the fourth this week. In all prices have gone up by Re 1 per litre this week.

Fuel prices, which vary from state to state depending on local sales tax or VAT, are now at record highs in the country, prompting cries for a cut in excise duty to ease the burden on consumers.

Petrol prices in metros:

Delhi: 85.70

Mumbai: 92.28

Kolkata: 87.11

Chennai: 88.29

Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan earlier this week blamed Saudi oil output cut for the surge in oil prices but remained non-committal on tax cuts.

State-owned fuel retailers -- Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) -- had on January 6 resumed daily price revision after nearly a month-long hiatus.

Since then, rates have gone up by 1.99 a litre on petrol and 2.01 in case of diesel.

Petrol and diesel prices are revised on a daily basis in line with benchmark international price and foreign exchange rates.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout