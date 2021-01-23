Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Petrol, diesel prices touch new all-time highs. Check latest rates here
This took the petrol price in Delhi to 85.70 per litre and in Mumbai to 92.28.

Petrol, diesel prices touch new all-time highs. Check latest rates here

1 min read . 12:59 PM IST Edited By Staff Writer

Petrol and diesel prices were hiked by 25 paise per litre each, according to a price notification from oil marketing companies.

Petrol and diesel prices on Saturday touched new all-time highs after rates were increased for the fourth time this week.

Petrol and diesel prices on Saturday touched new all-time highs after rates were increased for the fourth time this week.

Petrol and diesel prices were hiked by 25 paise per litre each, according to a price notification from oil marketing companies(OMCs).

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Aero India: 2021 edition to go hybrid, negative Covid-19 test report must

1 min read . 01:04 PM IST

A year after Wuhan lockdown, China reports small rise in COVID-19 cases

1 min read . 12:42 PM IST

Petrol, diesel prices touch new all-time highs. Check latest rates here

1 min read . 12:59 PM IST

PM Modi distributes land allotment certificates in Assam's Sivasagar, next stop Kolkata

1 min read . 12:24 PM IST

Petrol and diesel prices were hiked by 25 paise per litre each, according to a price notification from oil marketing companies(OMCs).

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Aero India: 2021 edition to go hybrid, negative Covid-19 test report must

1 min read . 01:04 PM IST

A year after Wuhan lockdown, China reports small rise in COVID-19 cases

1 min read . 12:42 PM IST

Petrol, diesel prices touch new all-time highs. Check latest rates here

1 min read . 12:59 PM IST

PM Modi distributes land allotment certificates in Assam's Sivasagar, next stop Kolkata

1 min read . 12:24 PM IST
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

This took the petrol price in Delhi to 85.70 per litre and in Mumbai to 92.28.

Diesel rate climbed to 75.88 a litre in the national capital and to 82.66 per litre in Mumbai, the price data showed.

This is the second consecutive day of rate increase and the fourth this week. In all prices have gone up by Re 1 per litre this week.

Fuel prices, which vary from state to state depending on local sales tax or VAT, are now at record highs in the country, prompting cries for a cut in excise duty to ease the burden on consumers.

Petrol prices in metros:

Delhi: 85.70

Mumbai: 92.28

Kolkata: 87.11

Chennai: 88.29

Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan earlier this week blamed Saudi oil output cut for the surge in oil prices but remained non-committal on tax cuts.

State-owned fuel retailers -- Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) -- had on January 6 resumed daily price revision after nearly a month-long hiatus.

Since then, rates have gone up by 1.99 a litre on petrol and 2.01 in case of diesel.

Petrol and diesel prices are revised on a daily basis in line with benchmark international price and foreign exchange rates.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.