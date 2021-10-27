Petrol and diesel jumped to record high levels today as rates were hiked again after a two-day pause. In Delhi, petrol and diesel rates soared 35 paise to cost ₹107.94 and ₹96.67 per litre respectively, according to oil marketing companies.

In Mumbai, petrol is being retailed at ₹113.80, and diesel is sold at ₹104.75 per litre.

In Chennai, petrol prices costs ₹104.83 per litre.

Among the four metro cities, fuel rates are the highest in Mumbai, according to the state-run oil refiner. Fuel rates vary across the states due to value-added tax or VAT.

