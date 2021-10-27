OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Petrol, diesel prices touch record highs as OMCs revise rates after 2-day pause
Listen to this article

Petrol and diesel jumped to record high levels today as rates were hiked again after a two-day pause. In Delhi, petrol and diesel rates soared 35 paise to cost 107.94 and 96.67 per litre respectively, according to oil marketing companies.

In Mumbai, petrol is being retailed at 113.80, and diesel is sold at 104.75 per litre. 

In Chennai, petrol prices costs 104.83 per litre. 

Among the four metro cities, fuel rates are the highest in Mumbai, according to the state-run oil refiner. Fuel rates vary across the states due to value-added tax or VAT.

More details awaited

 

 

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout