Petrol, diesel prices touch record highs as OMCs revise rates after 2-day pause1 min read . Updated: 27 Oct 2021, 07:56 AM IST
In Mumbai, petrol is being retailed at ₹113.80, and diesel is sold at ₹104.75 per litre
Petrol and diesel jumped to record high levels today as rates were hiked again after a two-day pause. In Delhi, petrol and diesel rates soared 35 paise to cost ₹107.94 and ₹96.67 per litre respectively, according to oil marketing companies.
In Mumbai, petrol is being retailed at ₹113.80, and diesel is sold at ₹104.75 per litre.
In Chennai, petrol prices costs ₹104.83 per litre.
Among the four metro cities, fuel rates are the highest in Mumbai, according to the state-run oil refiner. Fuel rates vary across the states due to value-added tax or VAT.
