Petrol, diesel prices touch record highs as OMCs revise rates after 2-day pause

In Mumbai, petrol is being retailed at ₹113.80, and diesel is sold at ₹104.75 per litre

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Petrol and diesel jumped to record high levels today as rates were hiked again after a two-day pause. In Delhi, petrol and diesel rates soared 35 paise to cost ₹107.94 and ₹96.67 per litre respectively, according to oil marketing companies. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Petrol and diesel jumped to record high levels today as rates were hiked again after a two-day pause. In Delhi, petrol and diesel rates soared 35 paise to cost ₹107.94 and ₹96.67 per litre respectively, according to oil marketing companies.

In Mumbai, petrol is being retailed at ₹113.80, and diesel is sold at ₹104.75 per litre. {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

In Mumbai, petrol is being retailed at ₹113.80, and diesel is sold at ₹104.75 per litre. {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

In Chennai, petrol prices costs ₹104.83 per litre. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In Chennai, petrol prices costs ₹104.83 per litre. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Among the four metro cities, fuel rates are the highest in Mumbai, according to the state-run oil refiner. Fuel rates vary across the states due to value-added tax or VAT.

Among the four metro cities, fuel rates are the highest in Mumbai, according to the state-run oil refiner. Fuel rates vary across the states due to value-added tax or VAT.

More details awaited

More details awaited

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}