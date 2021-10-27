Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Petrol, diesel prices touch record highs as OMCs revise rates after 2-day pause

Petrol, diesel prices touch record highs as OMCs revise rates after 2-day pause

Premium
In Chennai, petrol prices costs 104.83 per litre
1 min read . 07:56 AM IST Livemint

In Mumbai, petrol is being retailed at 113.80, and diesel is sold at 104.75 per litre

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Petrol and diesel jumped to record high levels today as rates were hiked again after a two-day pause. In Delhi, petrol and diesel rates soared 35 paise to cost 107.94 and 96.67 per litre respectively, according to oil marketing companies.

Petrol and diesel jumped to record high levels today as rates were hiked again after a two-day pause. In Delhi, petrol and diesel rates soared 35 paise to cost 107.94 and 96.67 per litre respectively, according to oil marketing companies.

In Mumbai, petrol is being retailed at 113.80, and diesel is sold at 104.75 per litre. 

In Mumbai, petrol is being retailed at 113.80, and diesel is sold at 104.75 per litre. 

In Chennai, petrol prices costs 104.83 per litre. 

In Chennai, petrol prices costs 104.83 per litre. 

Among the four metro cities, fuel rates are the highest in Mumbai, according to the state-run oil refiner. Fuel rates vary across the states due to value-added tax or VAT.

Among the four metro cities, fuel rates are the highest in Mumbai, according to the state-run oil refiner. Fuel rates vary across the states due to value-added tax or VAT.

More details awaited

More details awaited

 

 

 

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Premium

Special Covid-19 vaccination drive for Chhath Puja devo ...

Premium

Goa govt launches initiative for free breast cancer scr ...

Premium

Delhi Jal Board to provide household water connection t ...

Premium

SC to pronounce order judgment in Pegasus spyware case ...

 

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Premium

Special Covid-19 vaccination drive for Chhath Puja devo ...

Premium

Goa govt launches initiative for free breast cancer scr ...

Premium

Delhi Jal Board to provide household water connection t ...

Premium

SC to pronounce order judgment in Pegasus spyware case ...

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!