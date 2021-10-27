Petrol, diesel prices touch record highs as OMCs revise rates after 2-day pause

Petrol, diesel prices touch record highs as OMCs revise rates after 2-day pause1 min read . 07:56 AM IST
In Mumbai, petrol is being retailed at ₹113.80, and diesel is sold at ₹104.75 per litre
Petrol and diesel jumped to record high levels today as rates were hiked again after a two-day pause. In Delhi, petrol and diesel rates soared 35 paise to cost ₹107.94 and ₹96.67 per litre respectively, according to oil marketing companies.
In Mumbai, petrol is being retailed at ₹113.80, and diesel is sold at ₹104.75 per litre.
In Chennai, petrol prices costs ₹104.83 per litre.
Among the four metro cities, fuel rates are the highest in Mumbai, according to the state-run oil refiner. Fuel rates vary across the states due to value-added tax or VAT.
More details awaited
