Petrol and diesel prices were hiked again today after a day of halt, touching fresh record highs in India. Petrol and diesel prices were increased by 19 paise per litre each in Delhi, according to a price notification of oil marketing companies(OMCs).

Petrol is priced at 95.56 a litre while diesel is now priced at 86.47 in Delhi. In Mumbai, petrol is being retailed at 101.76 per litre and diesel at 93.85 per litre.

Mumbai became India's first metro where petrol was being sold at over the 100-a-litre mark.

The increase on the day is the 22nd rise in prices since May 4, when state-owned oil firms ended an 18-day hiatus in rate revision they observed during assembly elections in some states.

Petrol prices are up 1.40 per litre in the last 9 days and 6/Litre since May 4.

Fuel prices differ from state to state depending on the incidence of local taxes such as VAT and freight charges. Rajasthan levies the highest VAT on petrol and diesel in the country, followed by Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.


