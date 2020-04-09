NEW DELHI : With oil demand plunging by more than 50% during the lockdown, petrol and diesel prices have been left unchanged for the last 24 days. Since March 16 there has been no change in basic selling price of both petrol and diesel in most cities barring Mumbai, Bengaluru and Kolkata where VAT was hiked by Re 1- ₹1.5 a litre.

"Considering the current crisis brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, the OMCs have kept the prices of petrol and diesel unchanged with effect from 1st April 2020, which were otherwise also being maintained steady," Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) said.

In view of the extremely volatile situation, the oil marketing companies (OMCs) are keeping a close watch on global cues and the market scenario while taking pricing decisions.

Staring at huge inventory losses, OMCs are predicting a decline of about 60% in petrol sales this month as compared with last year and a 40% slump in diesel use, according to a Bloomberg report.

IOC chairman Sanjiv Singh said their demand is running at 30% to 40% of normal, varying from product to product “We will get a boost when things start opening up, but probably not to the pre-Covid level. That may still take some time," he said.

In Delhi, a litre of petrol is priced at ₹69.59 per litre and diesel at ₹62.29 per litre today. In Mumbai, petrol is selling at ₹76.31 per litre and diesel at ₹66.21 per litre. In Chennai, a litre of petrol will cost ₹72.28 per litre whereas diesel is now priced at ₹65.71 per litre. In Bengaluru, petrol is now selling at ₹73.55 and diesel at ₹65.96. In Hyderabad, petrol pumps are charging ₹73.97 for petrol and ₹67.82 for diesel. If you are in Gurgaon, you will have to shell out ₹70.21 for petrol and ₹62.08 for diesel. In Kolkata, petrol pumps are charging ₹73.30 for petrol and ₹65.62 for diesel.

Global oil prices rose above $33 a barrel today, continuing a recovery from 18-year lows hit last week, ahead of a meeting on Thursday of the Organization of the Petroleum Countries and other producers on output cuts to prop up the market.

