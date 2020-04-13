NEW DELHI : Even as crude oil rates have halved from its January peak, the price of petrol and diesel has fallen by only 10% during the period. State-run fuel retailers have chosen not to cut rates for almost a month now.

In Delhi, a litre of petrol is priced at ₹69.59 per litre and diesel at ₹62.29 per litre today. In Mumbai, petrol is selling at ₹76.31 per litre and diesel at ₹66.21 per litre. In Chennai, a litre of petrol will cost ₹72.28 per litre whereas diesel is now priced at ₹65.71 per litre.

In Bengaluru, petrol is now selling at ₹73.55 and diesel at ₹65.96. In Hyderabad, petrol pumps are charging ₹73.97 for petrol and ₹67.82 for diesel. If you are in Gurgaon, you will have to shell out ₹70.21 for petrol and ₹62.08 for diesel. In Kolkata, petrol pumps are charging ₹73.30 for petrol and ₹65.62 for diesel.

5 things to know about petrol, diesel prices

1) On January 8, Brent crude futures touched a peak of 71.75 a barrel and since then rates have dropped 54%. Oil is now trading around $33 a barrel. In India, the retail price of diesel has dropped 10% from the peak in 2020 of ₹69.23 a litre on January 11 to ₹62.29 now (New Delhi rates). The price of petrol has dropped even less, falling only 8.5% from the January 11 high to Wednesday's price of ₹69.59 a litre.

2) Oil marketing companies take into account several factors including international benchmark rates, cost of Indian basket of fuel and US dollar-rupee exchange rate to calculate petrol and diesel prices which are revised daily at 6 am.

3) The demand for fuel had started falling even before the 21-day lockdown began from March 25 as restrictions were imposed across several cities. According to market reports, the demand for fuel has fallen drastically by around 70% now.

4) Oil marketing companies are staring at huge inventory losses in a falling market as the cost of the inventory in the form of crude and products is higher that the prevailing prices. Brokerage firm ICICI Direct has projected that Indian Oil may report losses of ₹2,376.3 crore in Q4, BPCL may report a net loss of ₹556.2 crore, while HPCL may report loss to the tune of ₹628.4 crore.

5) Crude oil prices rose more than 4% to about $33 a barrel today after the world's top oil producing nations agreed on a pact to cut output by 10%. OPEC Secretary General Mohammad Barkindo called the cuts historic. "They are largest in volume and the longest in duration, as they are planned to last for two years," he said.