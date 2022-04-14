Petrol, diesel prices unchanged for eighth straight day

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
On Thursday, global crude prices fell, having jumped in the first half of the week, as traders weighed a larger-than-expected build-up in US stockpiles against tightening supplies
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
NEW DELHI: Oil marketing companies (OMCs) kept retail prices of fuel unchanged for the eighth day in a row on Thursday.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
NEW DELHI: Oil marketing companies (OMCs) kept retail prices of fuel unchanged for the eighth day in a row on Thursday.
In Delhi, petrol is priced at ₹105.41 per litre and diesel is selling for ₹96.67 a litre, with the last price hike of 80 paise per litre each undertaken on 6 April.
In Delhi, petrol is priced at ₹105.41 per litre and diesel is selling for ₹96.67 a litre, with the last price hike of 80 paise per litre each undertaken on 6 April.
OMCs had kept held rates steady for nearly four months before they resumed daily price revisions from 22 March. Since then, prices of petrol and diesel have been raised by a total of ₹10 a litre each.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
OMCs had kept held rates steady for nearly four months before they resumed daily price revisions from 22 March. Since then, prices of petrol and diesel have been raised by a total of ₹10 a litre each.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Meanwhile, India’s retail inflation hit a 17-month high in March, led by a sharper-than-expected spike in food and manufactured goods prices. Inflation based on the Consumer Price Index (CPI) quickened to 6.95% in March from 6.07% in the previous month. Since January, retail inflation has stayed above 6%, the upper end of the Reserve Bank of India’s inflation target band.
Meanwhile, India’s retail inflation hit a 17-month high in March, led by a sharper-than-expected spike in food and manufactured goods prices. Inflation based on the Consumer Price Index (CPI) quickened to 6.95% in March from 6.07% in the previous month. Since January, retail inflation has stayed above 6%, the upper end of the Reserve Bank of India’s inflation target band.
Crude prices have a major impact on India's economy as the country imports around 85% of its energy requirements.
Crude prices have a major impact on India's economy as the country imports around 85% of its energy requirements.
Global oil prices had been high even before Russia invaded Ukraine, following a surge in demand after pandemic-induced curbs began to ease. Sanctions on Russia, one of the biggest crude producers, saw Brent--the global benchmark--hit a high of nearly $140 a barrel in early March, but have declined since then.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Global oil prices had been high even before Russia invaded Ukraine, following a surge in demand after pandemic-induced curbs began to ease. Sanctions on Russia, one of the biggest crude producers, saw Brent--the global benchmark--hit a high of nearly $140 a barrel in early March, but have declined since then.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
On Thursday, oil prices fell, having jumped in the first half of the week, as traders weighed a larger-than-expected build in US oil stocks against tightening global supply.
On Thursday, oil prices fell, having jumped in the first half of the week, as traders weighed a larger-than-expected build in US oil stocks against tightening global supply.
Around 1120am, the June contract of Brent futures on the Intercontinental Exchange was at $108.25 per barrel, down 0.49% from previous close. The May contract of West Texas Intermediate on NYMEX was down 0.87% at $103.34.
Around 1120am, the June contract of Brent futures on the Intercontinental Exchange was at $108.25 per barrel, down 0.49% from previous close. The May contract of West Texas Intermediate on NYMEX was down 0.87% at $103.34.