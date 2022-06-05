Oil marketing companies (OMCs) have kept the retail prices of petrol and diesel unchanged for two weeks in a row.

In the national capital, petrol was sold for ₹96.72 per litre and diesel was priced at ₹89.62 a litre on Sunday. Fuel prices were last revised on 22 May, a day after the Centre announced an excise duty cut of ₹8 and ₹6 per litre on petrol and diesel.

The retail fuel prices in India have been largely steady despite continued volatility in the global oil prices. Brent crude futures have of late been hovering around the $120 mark as the European Union has agreed for a phased ban on Russian oil imports and aims to shun out 90% of the imports by the end of 2022.

On Friday, the July the quarter of Brent on the Intercontinental Exchange was at $119.72 per barrel, higher by 1.79% from its previous close and the July contract of the West Texas Intermediate on the NYMEX rose 1.17% to $118.87 a barrel.

Oil prices rose despite the announcement by Opec+ to increase its output, as traders doubted that the increase would not be adequate to make up for the supplies from Russia. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, known as Opec+, on Thursday agreed to boost output by 648,000 barrels per day (bpd) a month in July and August, enhancing the previous decision to increase by 432,000 bpd.

Ease of covid-19 restrictions in China has also lifted the demand hopes and investor sentiments.

Decline in the US crude stockpiles further supported the oil prices on Friday. In the coming week, too, analysts expect oil prices to remain volatile.