Petrol, diesel prices unchanged for two weeks now

Oil prices rose despite the announcement by Opec+ to increase its output, as traders doubted that the increase would not be adequate to make up for the supplies from Russia. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, known as Opec+, on Thursday agreed to boost output by 648,000 barrels per day (bpd) a month in July and August, enhancing the previous decision to increase by 432,000 bpd.