Oil prices rose on Wednesday after OPEC and its allies stuck to their plan to cautiously return oil supply in June and July while expecting fuel demand to rebound strongly during the U.S. summer. Prices rose to their highest since October 2018 as US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose to $68.05 while Brent crude futures climbed to $70.62 a barrel, after jumping 1.3% overnight, when it hit its highest since March 8, reported Bloomberg.