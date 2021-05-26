Subscribe
Home >News >India >Petrol, diesel prices unchanged today after rising to record-high levels

Petrol, diesel prices unchanged today after rising to record-high levels

Petrol, diesel prices unchanged on Wednesday
1 min read . 08:58 AM IST Staff Writer

  • Price of petrol & diesel in Delhi remained at 93.44 per litre and 84.32 respectively.

Price of petrol & diesel in Delhi remained at 93.44 per litre and 84.32 respectively, according to a price notification of state-owned fuel retailers. In Mumbai, a litre of petrol now comes for 99.71 and diesel is priced at 91.57 per litre.

Petrol and diesel prices in Chennai stood at 95.06 & 89.11 per litre respectively while in Kolkata, prices remained unchanged at 93.49 for petrol & 87.16 for diesel.

Petrol price was increased by 23 paise per litre and diesel by 25 paise a litre on Tuesday. The 13th increase in prices since May 4 pushed petrol and diesel prices to record-high levels across the country.

Rates had already crossed the 100-mark in several cities in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra and with the latest increase, the price in Mumbai too was inching towards that level.

Fuel prices differ from state to state depending on the incidence of local taxes such as VAT and freight charges. Rajasthan levies the highest value-added tax (VAT) on petrol in the country, followed by Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra.

Oil companies revise rates of petrol and diesel daily based on average price of benchmark fuel in the international market in the preceding 15-days, and foreign exchange rates.

