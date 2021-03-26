Petrol and diesel prices were kept unchanged on Friday after being cut for two days in a row. State-run oil marketing companies (OMCs) on Wednesday cut petrol and diesel prices by 18 paise and 17 paise and on Thursday by 21 paise and 20 paise, respectively.

In Delhi, the price of petrol was kept unchanged at ₹90.78 per litre while diesel was priced at ₹81.10 per litre.

The revised rates of petrol and diesel in Mumbai stand at ₹97.19 per litre and ₹88.20 per litre respectively, according to the state-run oil refiner Indian Oil Corporation's (IOL) website.

Petrol rates in other major cities are Kolkata ( ₹90.98), Chennai ( ₹92.770), Bengaluru ( ₹93.28), Hyderabad ( ₹94.39) and Jaipur ( ₹97.31).

Meanwhile, diesel prices in other cities are Kolkata ( ₹83.98), Chennai ( ₹86.10), Jaipur ( ₹89.60), Bengaluru ( ₹85.99) and Hyderabad ( ₹88.45).

Despite bouts of rate freeze, prices had gone up by a record ₹21.58 per litre on petrol since the government raised excise duty in March last year. Diesel prices had increased by ₹19.18 a litre.

Prices which last month hit record highs including crossing ₹100 mark in some places in Rajasthan, Maharasthra and Madhya Pradesh, had been on freeze since February-end when elections to five states including West Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu and Kerala were announced.

The rate reduction followed international oil prices tumbling to the lowest since early February as the second wave of COVID-19 infection clouded the prospects for a speedy recovery in consumption.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via