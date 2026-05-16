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Petrol, diesel prices up by ₹3/litre: Check fuel rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata on 16 May

Another 2-4 jump is anticipated shortly if oil costs stay elevated, according to a Bloomberg report.

Arshdeep Kaur
Updated16 May 2026, 08:32 AM IST
People refuel their vehicles at a petrol pump after petrol and diesel prices were hiked by <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>3 per litre each on Friday.
People refuel their vehicles at a petrol pump after petrol and diesel prices were hiked by ₹3 per litre each on Friday. (ANI)
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After almost four years, the Indian oil marketing companies (OMCs) on Friday declared a price hike of 3 per litre in diesel and petrol costs, as the West conflict plunged petroleum costs to over $100 per barrel.

Global crude oil prices have surged more than 50 per cent since US-Israeli strikes on Iran on February 28 and Tehran's subsequent retaliation that disrupted energy flows through the Strait of Hormuz.

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Fuel price hike

Petrol price in the national capital has been increased to 97.77 per litre from 94.77, while diesel now costs 90.67 against 87.67 per litre previously

Petrol and diesel prices are now at their highest since May 2022. Rates vary across states due to differences in value-added tax.

CNG prices in cities like Delhi and Mumbai were also raised by 2 per kg.

The Union Finance Ministry also imposed an export duty of 3 per litre on petrol on Friday.

Also Read | Oil companies hike petrol, diesel prices by ₹3 a litre

More fuel price hike expected?

Consumers can expect additional spikes shortly, as the government navigates the financial fallout of the war.

Additional increases will be permitted to bridge that deficit, yet they shall be distributed gradually to restrict the blow to typical families, according to a Bloomberg report citing sources.

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Another 2-4 jump is anticipated shortly if oil costs stay elevated, the report said.

Check petrol prices today

CityPetrol Price
New Delhi 97.77
Kolkata 108.74
Mumbai 106.68
Chennai 103.67
Gurgaon 98.42
Noida 97.97
Bangalore 106.17
Bhubaneswar 104.16
Chandigarh 97.27
Hyderabad 110.85
Jaipur 107.75
Lucknow 97.39
Patna 109.06
Thiruvananthapuram 110.68

Check diesel prices today

CityDiesel Price
New Delhi 90.67
Kolkata 95.13
Mumbai 93.14
Chennai 95.47
Gurgaon 90.89
Noida 91.20
Bangalore 94.10
Bhubaneswar 95.71
Chandigarh 85.25
Hyderabad 98.96
Jaipur 93.03
Lucknow 90.69
Patna 95.10
Thiruvananthapuram 99.45
Also Read | Indian consumers hit by fuel price hike may face another spike soon

Refiners seek 15-20 per litre hike

Public-sector refiners have suggested they must add nearly 15 to 20 per litre to handle the prevailing emergency, the Bloomberg report said. The government fuel vendors in India manage 90% of the nation’s stations, and are technically autonomous in setting tariffs.

According to the government, the public sector OMCs—Indian Oil Corp. Ltd, Bharat Petroleum Corp. Ltd and Hindustan Petroleum Corp. Ltd—have been losing around 20 per litre on the sale petrol and around 100 per litre on diesel sales due to high oil prices and unchanged retail prices in India.

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According to other estimates, the under-recovery on diesel sales, is however, much less.

Also Read | Govt imposes export duty on petrol, cuts levy on diesel, jet fuel exports

Why were prices raised?

The government had until now maintained that Indian consumers had been shielded from the surge in global oil prices following the West Asia war, even as retail fuel prices rose in neighbouring countries such as Pakistan, Nepal and Sri Lanka.

Petrol and diesel prices in India had remained unchanged since March 2024, when rates were cut by 2 per litre ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. Although fuel prices are officially deregulated, daily revisions by oil marketing companies are rare, given the political sensitivity around retail fuel prices.

In its April monthly economic review, the Department of Economic Affairs under the finance ministry said passing on higher global energy prices to consumers was “inevitable” during a period of supply disruption, as higher prices help moderate demand.

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About the Author

Arshdeep Kaur

Arshdeep Kaur is a Senior Content Producer at Mint, where she reports and edits across national and international politics, business and culture‑adjac...Read More

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