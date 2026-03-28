Petrol, diesel rate on 28 March after excise duty cut: Check live fuel price in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai today

Petrol price, diesel price today, 28 March: In Delhi, the petrol price today was flat at 94.77 per litre, whereas diesel has been standing at 87.67 per litre in the national capital, as per price notification by state-run by state-run oil companies.

Swastika Das Sharma
Updated28 Mar 2026, 09:49 AM IST
Petrol price, diesel price today, 28 March 2026
Petrol price, diesel price today, 28 March 2026(HT_PRINT)

Petrol, diesel rate today, 28 March: Petrol rate today and diesel rate today in India remained stable even as the government slashed its special additional excise duty on auto fuel two days ago.

In a gazette notification dated 26 March, the finance ministry slashed the special additional excise duty on petrol from 13 to 3 per litre. The same was cut to nil from 10 per litre on diesel.

The move to slash the excise duty on petrol and diesel came in response to provide relief to oil marketing companies, who are crumbling under the pressure of rising crude oil prices due to the ongoing US-Iran war.

However, the retail price of petrol and diesel remained unchanged on 28 March. In Delhi, the petrol price today was flat at 94.77 per litre, whereas diesel has been standing at 87.67 per litre in the national capital, as per price notification by state-run by state-run oil companies.

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Petrol price in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, other cities on 28 March

Petrol price in Delhi: Petrol price in Delhi was standing at 94.77 per litre

Petrol price in Mumbai: Petrol price in Mumbai was standing at 103.54 per litre

Petrol price in Kolkata: Petrol price in Kolkata was standing at 105.41 per litre

Petrol price in Chennai: Petrol price in Chennai was standing at 100.80 per litre

Petrol price in Hyderabad: Petrol price in Hyderabad was standing at 107.50 per litre

Petrol price in Bengaluru: Petrol price in Bengaluru was standing at 102.96 per litre

Petrol price in Pune: Petrol price in Pune was standing at 103.82 per litre

Petrol price in Lucknow: Petrol price in Lucknow was standing at 94.97 per litre

Petrol price in Jaipur: Petrol price in Jaipur was standing at 104.72 per litre

Petrol price in Ahmedabad: Petrol price in Ahmedabad was standing at 94.84 per litre

Petrol price in Patna: Petrol price in Patna was standing at 105.54 per litre

Petrol price in Chandigarh: Petrol price in Chandigarh was standing at 94.30 per litre

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Diesel price in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, other cities on 28 March

Diesel price in Delhi: Diesel price in Delhi was standing at 87.67 per litre

Diesel price in Mumbai: Diesel price in Mumbai was standing at 90.03 per litre

Diesel price in Kolkata: Diesel price in Kolkata was standing at 92.02 per litre

Diesel price in Chennai: Diesel price in Chennai was standing at 92.61 per litre

Diesel price in Hyderabad: Diesel price in Hyderabad was standing at 95.70 per litre

Diesel price in Bengaluru: Diesel price in Bengaluru was standing at 90.99 per litre

Diesel price in Pune: Diesel price in Pune was standing at 90.74 per litre.

Diesel price in Lucknow: Diesel price in Lucknow was standing at 88.50 per litre

Diesel price in Jaipur: Diesel price in Jaipur was standing at 90.18 per litre

Diesel price in Ahmedabad: Diesel price in Ahmedabad was standing at 90.17 per litre

Diesel price in Patna: Diesel price in Patna was standing at 91.84 per litre

Diesel price in Chandigarh: Diesel price in Chandigarh was standing at 82.45 per litre.

The cut in special additional excise duty on petrol from 13 to 3 per litre and on diesel from 10 to zero will not lead to any change in retail pump prices as the reduction will be offset against fuel losses -- estimated by Oil Minister Hardeep Singh Puri at 24 per litre for petrol and 30 for diesel, and by his ministry at 26 and 81.90, respectively.

Key Takeaways
  • Excise duty cuts on petrol and diesel have not led to a decrease in retail prices.
  • The government aims to support oil marketing companies amid rising crude oil prices.
  • Fuel prices remain stable despite significant cuts in excise duties due to offsetting losses.

About the Author

Swastika Das Sharma

Swastika is a Digital Content Producer at LiveMint, covering business news and business trends. She has always been intrigued by the numbers that drive news, which has led to a passion for covering finances as a beat - be it personal finance or corporate. Originally from Kolkata, Swastika’s love for news started at home where her family made sure she read newspapers since she was a kid. <br> With over five years of experience in digital news, and one year at LiveMint, her focus includes writing on the business and personal finance beats. Swastika is a 2020 graduate from the Asian College of Journalism, Chennai, with a specialisation in New Media. Before her current role at LiveMint, she worked at major publications like The Telegraph Online, News18.com and The Economic Times. As a Digital Content Producer at LiveMint, she has extensively covered topics like income tax, Union Budget, economy, personal finance tools and cryptocurrency. <br> Swastika’s specialisations include: <br> Corporate news: Writing and breaking stories from corporates and companies <br> Business trends: Finding what's trending in business and churning original stories <br> Personal finance explainers: Writing explainers on income tax, provident fund, etc. <br> Swastika can be followed on her <a href="https://www.linkedin.com/in/swastika-das-sharma-82a464153/">LinkedIn</a> profile as well as on X at <a href="https://x.com/swastika1005">@swastika1005</a>. She can be reached by email via <a href="swastika.sharma@htdigital.in">swastika.sharma@htdigital.in</a>.

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