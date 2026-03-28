Petrol, diesel rate on 28 March after excise duty cut: Check live fuel price in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai today

Petrol, diesel rate today, 28 March: Petrol rate today and diesel rate today in India remained stable even as the government slashed its special additional excise duty on auto fuel two days ago.

In a gazette notification dated 26 March, the finance ministry slashed the special additional excise duty on petrol from ₹13 to ₹3 per litre. The same was cut to nil from ₹10 per litre on diesel.

The move to slash the excise duty on petrol and diesel came in response to provide relief to oil marketing companies, who are crumbling under the pressure of rising crude oil prices due to the ongoing US-Iran war.

However, the retail price of petrol and diesel remained unchanged on 28 March. In Delhi, the petrol price today was flat at ₹94.77 per litre, whereas diesel has been standing at ₹87.67 per litre in the national capital, as per price notification by state-run by state-run oil companies.

Petrol price in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, other cities on 28 March Petrol price in Delhi: Petrol price in Delhi was standing at ₹94.77 per litre

Petrol price in Mumbai: Petrol price in Mumbai was standing at ₹103.54 per litre

Petrol price in Kolkata: Petrol price in Kolkata was standing at ₹105.41 per litre

Petrol price in Chennai: Petrol price in Chennai was standing at ₹100.80 per litre

Petrol price in Hyderabad: Petrol price in Hyderabad was standing at ₹107.50 per litre

Petrol price in Bengaluru: Petrol price in Bengaluru was standing at ₹102.96 per litre

Petrol price in Pune: Petrol price in Pune was standing at ₹103.82 per litre

Petrol price in Lucknow: Petrol price in Lucknow was standing at ₹94.97 per litre

Petrol price in Jaipur: Petrol price in Jaipur was standing at ₹104.72 per litre

Petrol price in Ahmedabad: Petrol price in Ahmedabad was standing at ₹94.84 per litre

Petrol price in Patna: Petrol price in Patna was standing at ₹105.54 per litre

Petrol price in Chandigarh: Petrol price in Chandigarh was standing at ₹94.30 per litre

Diesel price in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, other cities on 28 March Diesel price in Delhi: Diesel price in Delhi was standing at ₹87.67 per litre

Diesel price in Mumbai: Diesel price in Mumbai was standing at ₹90.03 per litre

Diesel price in Kolkata: Diesel price in Kolkata was standing at ₹92.02 per litre

Diesel price in Chennai: Diesel price in Chennai was standing at ₹92.61 per litre

Diesel price in Hyderabad: Diesel price in Hyderabad was standing at ₹95.70 per litre

Diesel price in Bengaluru: Diesel price in Bengaluru was standing at ₹90.99 per litre

Diesel price in Pune: Diesel price in Pune was standing at ₹90.74 per litre.

Diesel price in Lucknow: Diesel price in Lucknow was standing at ₹88.50 per litre

Diesel price in Jaipur: Diesel price in Jaipur was standing at ₹90.18 per litre

Diesel price in Ahmedabad: Diesel price in Ahmedabad was standing at ₹90.17 per litre

Diesel price in Patna: Diesel price in Patna was standing at ₹91.84 per litre

Diesel price in Chandigarh: Diesel price in Chandigarh was standing at ₹82.45 per litre.

The cut in special additional excise duty on petrol from ₹13 to ₹3 per litre and on diesel from ₹10 to zero will not lead to any change in retail pump prices as the reduction will be offset against fuel losses -- estimated by Oil Minister Hardeep Singh Puri at ₹24 per litre for petrol and ₹30 for diesel, and by his ministry at ₹26 and ₹81.90, respectively.