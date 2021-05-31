Petrol, diesel prices hiked for the 16th time in May. Check rates in Delhi, Mumbai1 min read . Updated: 31 May 2021, 09:06 AM IST
In Delhi, a litre of petrol will cost you ₹94.23 and a litre of diesel will cost ₹85.15.
The prices of petrol and diesel were hiked again in Delhi on Monday, for the 16th time since 4 May, by 29 paise and 26 paise respectively, according to Indian Oil Corporation.
The price of petrol crossed ₹100 per litre in Mumbai on May 29.
It currently stands at ₹100.47 per litre. Diesel is retailed at ₹92.45 per litre in Mumbai.
The petrol prices had already crossed the ₹ 100-mark in several cities of Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan.
Price of diesel and petrol differ from state to state depending on value-added tax.
