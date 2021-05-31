OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Petrol, diesel prices hiked for the 16th time in May. Check rates in Delhi, Mumbai

The prices of petrol and diesel were hiked again in Delhi on Monday, for the 16th time since 4 May, by 29 paise and 26 paise respectively, according to Indian Oil Corporation.

In the national capital, a litre of petrol will cost 94.23 and a litre of diesel will cost 85.15.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

The price of petrol crossed 100 per litre in Mumbai on May 29.

It currently stands at 100.47 per litre. Diesel is retailed at 92.45 per litre in Mumbai.

The petrol prices had already crossed the 100-mark in several cities of Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan.

Price of diesel and petrol differ from state to state depending on value-added tax.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout