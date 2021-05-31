The prices of petrol and diesel were hiked again in Delhi on Monday, for the 16th time since 4 May, by 29 paise and 26 paise respectively, according to Indian Oil Corporation.

In the national capital, a litre of petrol will cost ₹94.23 and a litre of diesel will cost ₹85.15.

The price of petrol crossed ₹100 per litre in Mumbai on May 29.

It currently stands at ₹100.47 per litre. Diesel is retailed at ₹92.45 per litre in Mumbai.

The petrol prices had already crossed the ₹ 100-mark in several cities of Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan.

Price of diesel and petrol differ from state to state depending on value-added tax.

