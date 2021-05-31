Subscribe
Home >News >India >Petrol, diesel prices hiked for the 16th time in May. Check rates in Delhi, Mumbai

Petrol, diesel prices hiked for the 16th time in May. Check rates in Delhi, Mumbai

The petrol prices had already crossed the 100-mark in several cities of Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan.
1 min read . 09:06 AM IST Staff Writer

In Delhi, a litre of petrol will cost you 94.23 and a litre of diesel will cost 85.15.

The prices of petrol and diesel were hiked again in Delhi on Monday, for the 16th time since 4 May, by 29 paise and 26 paise respectively, according to Indian Oil Corporation.

In the national capital, a litre of petrol will cost 94.23 and a litre of diesel will cost 85.15.

The price of petrol crossed 100 per litre in Mumbai on May 29.

It currently stands at 100.47 per litre. Diesel is retailed at 92.45 per litre in Mumbai.

The petrol prices had already crossed the 100-mark in several cities of Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan.

Price of diesel and petrol differ from state to state depending on value-added tax.

