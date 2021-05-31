Petrol, diesel prices hiked for the 16th time in May. Check rates in Delhi, Mumbai1 min read . 09:06 AM IST
In Delhi, a litre of petrol will cost you ₹94.23 and a litre of diesel will cost ₹85.15.
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
In Delhi, a litre of petrol will cost you ₹94.23 and a litre of diesel will cost ₹85.15.
The prices of petrol and diesel were hiked again in Delhi on Monday, for the 16th time since 4 May, by 29 paise and 26 paise respectively, according to Indian Oil Corporation.
The prices of petrol and diesel were hiked again in Delhi on Monday, for the 16th time since 4 May, by 29 paise and 26 paise respectively, according to Indian Oil Corporation.
In the national capital, a litre of petrol will cost ₹94.23 and a litre of diesel will cost ₹85.15.
In the national capital, a litre of petrol will cost ₹94.23 and a litre of diesel will cost ₹85.15.
The price of petrol crossed ₹100 per litre in Mumbai on May 29.
It currently stands at ₹100.47 per litre. Diesel is retailed at ₹92.45 per litre in Mumbai.
The petrol prices had already crossed the ₹ 100-mark in several cities of Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan.
Price of diesel and petrol differ from state to state depending on value-added tax.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!