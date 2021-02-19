Petrol, diesel rates in Delhi hiked for eleventh day in row. Check reviced price

Petrol, diesel rates in Delhi hiked for eleventh day in row. Check reviced price2 min read . Updated: 19 Feb 2021, 07:11 AM IST
- In Anuppur of Madhya Pradesh, petrol was priced at ₹100.25 per litre and diesel at ₹90.35
- Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan had blamed output cut by oil-producing nations for the rally in international oil prices that have translated into higher retail rates in India
Hitting record high, the petrol and diesel prices in the national capital were hiked again on Friday for the eleventh day.
While the price of petrol was increased by 31 paise, diesel rates jumped up by 33 paise.
US says ready for talks with Iran to revive nuclear deal3 min read . 06:55 AM IST
Interim data suggests India's Covid-19 vaccines effective against new variants, says ICMR2 min read . 06:52 AM IST
PM Modi to virtually lay foundation of key projects in Kerala today1 min read . 06:30 AM IST
Jharkhand: Offices, colleges, cinema halls, parks to reopen on 1 March1 min read . 06:17 AM IST
This has pushed up the retail rates, which differ from state to state depending on the incidence of local sales tax or VAT and freight charges.
Also Read | Turnout modest for second covid shot
The hike took the petrol price in Delhi to ₹90.19 per litre. Diesel rate climbed to ₹80.60 a litre.
Petrol at 100
After fuel rates were increased for the tenth straight day in a row, the petrol price on Thursday crossed the ₹100 per litre mark in Madhya Pradesh.
In Anuppur of Madhya Pradesh, petrol was priced at ₹100.25 per litre and diesel at ₹90.35.
India's first centralised AC railway terminal at Bengaluru looks stunning. See photos1 min read . 12:12 AM IST
Meet Swati Mohan, Indian-American leading NASA's operation Perseverance Rover landing on Mars2 min read . 05:59 AM IST
Maharashtra reports over 5,000 new Covid cases, highest daily jump in last 75 days1 min read . 18 Feb 2021
RailTel IPO subscribed 42 times on final day of bidding1 min read . 18 Feb 2021
Earlier on Wednesday, the price of regular petrol consumed by the masses shot up to ₹100.13 a litre in Rajasthan's Sri Ganganagar.
The record price in Rajasthan is despite the state government late last month cutting VAT on petrol and diesel by 2%.
VAT on petrol, after the cut, at 36% plus ₹1.5 per litre road cess is still the highest in the country. On diesel, the state levies 26% and ₹1.75 per litre road cess.
Diesel in Sriganganagar is priced at 92.47 a litre.
In Mumbai, petrol price rose to ₹96.32 a litre and diesel was priced at ₹87.32.
Why are costs rising?
Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan had blamed output cut by oil-producing nations for the rally in international oil prices that have translated into higher retail rates in India.
However, consumers in India are paying much higher than what they were paying last January, even though crude prices are yet to reach levels of early last year.
International oil prices have been rising since Saudi Arabia pledged additional voluntary output cuts of 1 million barrels per day in February and March last year under a deal between the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies including Russia, a group known as OPEC.
Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.