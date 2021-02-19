Petrol, diesel rates in Delhi hiked for eleventh day in row. Check reviced price

Hitting record high, the petrol and diesel prices in the national capital were hiked again on Friday for the eleventh day.

While the price of petrol was increased by 31 paise, diesel rates jumped up by 33 paise.

This has pushed up the retail rates, which differ from state to state depending on the incidence of local sales tax or VAT and freight charges.

The hike took the petrol price in Delhi to ₹90.19 per litre. Diesel rate climbed to ₹80.60 a litre.

Petrol at 100

After fuel rates were increased for the tenth straight day in a row, the petrol price on Thursday crossed the ₹100 per litre mark in Madhya Pradesh.

In Anuppur of Madhya Pradesh, petrol was priced at ₹100.25 per litre and diesel at ₹90.35.

Earlier on Wednesday, the price of regular petrol consumed by the masses shot up to ₹100.13 a litre in Rajasthan's Sri Ganganagar.

The record price in Rajasthan is despite the state government late last month cutting VAT on petrol and diesel by 2%.

VAT on petrol, after the cut, at 36% plus ₹1.5 per litre road cess is still the highest in the country. On diesel, the state levies 26% and ₹1.75 per litre road cess.

Diesel in Sriganganagar is priced at 92.47 a litre.

In Mumbai, petrol price rose to ₹96.32 a litre and diesel was priced at ₹87.32.

Why are costs rising?

Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan had blamed output cut by oil-producing nations for the rally in international oil prices that have translated into higher retail rates in India.

However, consumers in India are paying much higher than what they were paying last January, even though crude prices are yet to reach levels of early last year.

International oil prices have been rising since Saudi Arabia pledged additional voluntary output cuts of 1 million barrels per day in February and March last year under a deal between the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies including Russia, a group known as OPEC.

