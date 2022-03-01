The rate of petrol and diesel prices remain unchanged in India on Saturday. There has been no change in the prices of petrol and diesel in India for nearly four months. The rate of petrol in the country's capital Delhi is ₹95.41 per litre today while that of diesel is ₹86.67 per litre. In the country's financial capital Mumbai, the petrol and diesel prices have remained static to ₹109.98/litre and ₹94.14 per litre, respectively. As for Kolkata and Chennai, petrol and diesel cost ₹104.67 and ₹89.79 and ₹101.40 and ₹91.43 respectively in Chennai.

Prices differ from state to state, depending on the incidence of local taxes and cost of transportation.

Cities Petrol Diesel Delhi ₹ 95.41 ₹ 86.67 Mumbai ₹ 109.98 ₹ 94.14 Kolkata ₹ 104.67 ₹ 89.79 Chennai ₹ 101.4 ₹ 91.43

But prices have remained unchanged since the last revision on November 4, 2021, when the central government had cut excise duty on petrol by ₹5 per litre and that on diesel by ₹10 a litre.

Cooking gas LPG prices too have been on freeze since October when they touched ₹900 per cylinder.

This is despite a wild swing in international oil prices. Brent crude oil, the best-known international benchmark, was at USD 82.74 per barrel on November 5, 2021, before it started to fall and touched USD 68.87 a barrel on December 1.

Prices have climbed to over $105 per barrel last week following the Russia-Ukraine crisis and is now trading at USD 100.99, well above the peak of USD 86.40 touched on October 26, 2021, which had led to petrol and diesel prices spiking to an all-time high.

Petrol costs ₹95.41 a litre in Delhi and diesel is priced at ₹86.67, price information from state fuel retailers showed.

Before the excise duty cut, petrol and diesel prices had touched an all-time high across the country. While petrol had crossed the ₹100 a litre mark in most cities, diesel was above that level in nearly half the country.

In Delhi, petrol was ₹110.04 a litre and diesel was ₹98.42.

Prices had eased from an all-time high on November 4, 2021, after the Union government had cut excise duty on petrol by ₹5 per litre and diesel by ₹10 a litre.

States had also cut local sales tax or VAT on the two fuels -- BJP-ruled states on the same day and some others at differing dates thereafter. But other than these two, the basis rates have remained unchanged.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.