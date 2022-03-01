Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie For You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  Petrol, diesel rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata- 1 March

Petrol, diesel rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata- 1 March

Petrol, diesel price: Before the excise duty cut, petrol and diesel prices had touched an all-time high across the country.
2 min read . 02:13 PM IST Livemint

Petrol costs 95.41 a litre in Delhi and diesel is priced at 86.67, price information from state fuel retailers showed

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The rate of petrol and diesel prices remain unchanged in India on Saturday. There has been no change in the prices of petrol and diesel in India for nearly four months. The rate of petrol in the country's capital Delhi is 95.41 per litre today while that of diesel is 86.67 per litre. In the country's financial capital Mumbai, the petrol and diesel prices have remained static to 109.98/litre and 94.14 per litre, respectively. As for Kolkata and Chennai, petrol and diesel cost 104.67 and 89.79 and 101.40 and 91.43 respectively in Chennai.

The rate of petrol and diesel prices remain unchanged in India on Saturday. There has been no change in the prices of petrol and diesel in India for nearly four months. The rate of petrol in the country's capital Delhi is 95.41 per litre today while that of diesel is 86.67 per litre. In the country's financial capital Mumbai, the petrol and diesel prices have remained static to 109.98/litre and 94.14 per litre, respectively. As for Kolkata and Chennai, petrol and diesel cost 104.67 and 89.79 and 101.40 and 91.43 respectively in Chennai.

Prices differ from state to state, depending on the incidence of local taxes and cost of transportation.

Prices differ from state to state, depending on the incidence of local taxes and cost of transportation.

 

 

CitiesPetrolDiesel
Delhi 95.41 86.67
Mumbai 109.98 94.14
Kolkata 104.67 89.79
Chennai 101.4 91.43
CitiesPetrolDiesel
Delhi 95.41 86.67
Mumbai 109.98 94.14
Kolkata 104.67 89.79
Chennai 101.4 91.43

But prices have remained unchanged since the last revision on November 4, 2021, when the central government had cut excise duty on petrol by 5 per litre and that on diesel by 10 a litre.

But prices have remained unchanged since the last revision on November 4, 2021, when the central government had cut excise duty on petrol by 5 per litre and that on diesel by 10 a litre.

Cooking gas LPG prices too have been on freeze since October when they touched 900 per cylinder.

Cooking gas LPG prices too have been on freeze since October when they touched 900 per cylinder.

This is despite a wild swing in international oil prices. Brent crude oil, the best-known international benchmark, was at USD 82.74 per barrel on November 5, 2021, before it started to fall and touched USD 68.87 a barrel on December 1.

This is despite a wild swing in international oil prices. Brent crude oil, the best-known international benchmark, was at USD 82.74 per barrel on November 5, 2021, before it started to fall and touched USD 68.87 a barrel on December 1.

Prices have climbed to over $105 per barrel last week following the Russia-Ukraine crisis and is now trading at USD 100.99, well above the peak of USD 86.40 touched on October 26, 2021, which had led to petrol and diesel prices spiking to an all-time high.

Prices have climbed to over $105 per barrel last week following the Russia-Ukraine crisis and is now trading at USD 100.99, well above the peak of USD 86.40 touched on October 26, 2021, which had led to petrol and diesel prices spiking to an all-time high.

Petrol costs 95.41 a litre in Delhi and diesel is priced at 86.67, price information from state fuel retailers showed.

Petrol costs 95.41 a litre in Delhi and diesel is priced at 86.67, price information from state fuel retailers showed.

Before the excise duty cut, petrol and diesel prices had touched an all-time high across the country. While petrol had crossed the 100 a litre mark in most cities, diesel was above that level in nearly half the country.

Before the excise duty cut, petrol and diesel prices had touched an all-time high across the country. While petrol had crossed the 100 a litre mark in most cities, diesel was above that level in nearly half the country.

In Delhi, petrol was 110.04 a litre and diesel was 98.42.

In Delhi, petrol was 110.04 a litre and diesel was 98.42.

Prices had eased from an all-time high on November 4, 2021, after the Union government had cut excise duty on petrol by 5 per litre and diesel by 10 a litre.

Prices had eased from an all-time high on November 4, 2021, after the Union government had cut excise duty on petrol by 5 per litre and diesel by 10 a litre.

States had also cut local sales tax or VAT on the two fuels -- BJP-ruled states on the same day and some others at differing dates thereafter. But other than these two, the basis rates have remained unchanged.

States had also cut local sales tax or VAT on the two fuels -- BJP-ruled states on the same day and some others at differing dates thereafter. But other than these two, the basis rates have remained unchanged.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!