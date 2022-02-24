OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  Petrol, diesel rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata- 24 February
The rate of petrol and diesel prices remain unchanged in India on Thursday as Brent crude oil surged to $100 a barrel for the first time in 8 years tracking the Ukraine-Russia crisis. However, there has been no change in the prices of petrol and diesel in India for more than three months. The rate of petrol in the country's capital Delhi is 95.41 per litre today while that of diesel is 86.67 per litre. In the country's financial capital Mumbai, the petrol and diesel prices have remained static to 109.98/litre and 94.14 per litre, respectively. As for Kolkata and Chennai, petrol and diesel cost 104.67 and 89.79 and 101.40 and 91.43 respectively in Chennai.

Prices differ from state to state, depending on the incidence of local taxes and cost of transportation.

CitiesPetrolDiesel
Delhi 95.41 86.67
Mumbai 109.98 94.14
Kolkata 104.67 89.79
Chennai 101.4 91.43

Oil prices surged, with Brent breaching $100 a barrel for the first time since 2014 on Thursday as Russia attacked Ukraine, exacerbating concerns that a war in Europe could disrupt global energy supplies.

After Russian President Vladimir Putin authorised what he called a special military operation, Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said in a tweet that Russia had launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine and was targeting cities with weapons strikes.

Brent crude hit a high of $102.48 a barrel, the loftiest since September 2014, and was at $102.06 a barrel at 0547 GMT, up $5.22, or 5.4%.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures jumped $4.85, or 5.3%, to $96.95 a barrel, after rising to as much as $97.40, the highest since August 2014.

