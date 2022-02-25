OPEN APP
Petrol, diesel rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata- 25 February
The rate of petrol and diesel prices remain unchanged in India on Friday. There has been no change in the prices of petrol and diesel in India for more than three months. The rate of petrol in the country's capital Delhi is 95.41 per litre today while that of diesel is 86.67 per litre. In the country's financial capital Mumbai, the petrol and diesel prices have remained static to 109.98/litre and 94.14 per litre, respectively. As for Kolkata and Chennai, petrol and diesel cost 104.67 and 89.79 and 101.40 and 91.43 respectively in Chennai.

Prices differ from state to state, depending on the incidence of local taxes and cost of transportation.

On the international front, the U.S. imposed its toughest-ever sanctions on Russia as its tanks and troops moved closer to the Ukrainian capital, it said restrictions on currency clearing would include carve-outs for energy payments, a crucial source of revenue for Moscow. Biden also said Russia will not be barred from the Swift international banking network because Europe opposed that action.

Meanwhile,oil pushed higher in Asian trading following a wild session in which prices spiked above $100 a barrel before giving up gains after Russian energy supplies were spared from sanctions.

CitiesPetrolDiesel
Delhi 95.41 86.67
Mumbai 109.98 94.14
Kolkata 104.67 89.79
Chennai 101.4 91.43

West Texas Intermediate climbed around 3% after surging more than 9% at one point on Thursday. Oil pared most of that advance as U.S. President Joe Biden made it clear that Western powers were not willing to sacrifice their own economies to penalize Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine. Global benchmark Brent crude got close to $106 a barrel during the dramatic session.

 

