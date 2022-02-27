The rate of petrol and diesel prices remain unchanged in India on Sunday. There has been no change in the prices of petrol and diesel in India for more than three months. The rate of petrol in the country's capital Delhi is ₹95.41 per litre today while that of diesel is ₹86.67 per litre. In the country's financial capital Mumbai, the petrol and diesel prices have remained static to ₹109.98/litre and ₹94.14 per litre, respectively. As for Kolkata and Chennai, petrol and diesel cost ₹104.67 and ₹89.79 and ₹101.40 and ₹91.43 respectively in Chennai.

Prices differ from state to state, depending on the incidence of local taxes and cost of transportation.

Cities Petrol Diesel Delhi ₹ 95.41 ₹ 86.67 Mumbai ₹ 109.98 ₹ 94.14 Kolkata ₹ 104.67 ₹ 89.79 Chennai ₹ 101.4 ₹ 91.43

Crude oil prices have been on the boil for some time now due to the escalating Russia-Ukraine conflict. It soared past $100 a barrel this week for the first time in over seven years. If the oil prices remain at this level, it will considerably upset India's Budget math.

While the Union Budget 2022-23 has not made any explicit assumption about oil prices, the Economic Survey has made its projections assuming that crude oil prices will be in the range of $70 to $75 per barrel.

Brent crude oil price jumped to $105 a barrel on February 24 after Russian President Vladimir Putin authorised military troops to carry out attacks against Ukraine. Brent crude, also known as London Brent, makes up more than half of the world's globally traded supply of crude oil.

The crude oil price has almost doubled in 14 months. Brent crude oil price was less than $50 a barrel in December 2020.

At over $100 per barrel, the crude oil price currently is around 40 per cent higher than the government's assumptions of $70 to $75 per barrel.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.