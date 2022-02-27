Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Petrol, diesel rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata- 27 February

Petrol, diesel rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata- 27 February

Petrol, diesel price today: Prices differ from state to state, depending on the incidence of local taxes and cost of transportation.
1 min read . 02:05 PM IST Livemint

  • Petrol. diesel rates today: Prices differ from state to state, depending on the incidence of local taxes and cost of transportation.

The rate of petrol and diesel prices remain unchanged in India on Sunday. There has been no change in the prices of petrol and diesel in India for more than three months. The rate of petrol in the country's capital Delhi is 95.41 per litre today while that of diesel is 86.67 per litre. In the country's financial capital Mumbai, the petrol and diesel prices have remained static to 109.98/litre and 94.14 per litre, respectively. As for Kolkata and Chennai, petrol and diesel cost 104.67 and 89.79 and 101.40 and 91.43 respectively in Chennai.

Prices differ from state to state, depending on the incidence of local taxes and cost of transportation.

CitiesPetrolDiesel
Delhi 95.41 86.67
Mumbai 109.98 94.14
Kolkata 104.67 89.79
Chennai 101.4 91.43
Crude oil prices have been on the boil for some time now due to the escalating Russia-Ukraine conflict. It soared past $100 a barrel this week for the first time in over seven years. If the oil prices remain at this level, it will considerably upset India's Budget math.

While the Union Budget 2022-23 has not made any explicit assumption about oil prices, the Economic Survey has made its projections assuming that crude oil prices will be in the range of $70 to $75 per barrel.

Brent crude oil price jumped to $105 a barrel on February 24 after Russian President Vladimir Putin authorised military troops to carry out attacks against Ukraine. Brent crude, also known as London Brent, makes up more than half of the world's globally traded supply of crude oil.

The crude oil price has almost doubled in 14 months. Brent crude oil price was less than $50 a barrel in December 2020.

At over $100 per barrel, the crude oil price currently is around 40 per cent higher than the government's assumptions of $70 to $75 per barrel.

