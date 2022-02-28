Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie For You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  Petrol, diesel rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata- 28 February

Petrol, diesel rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata- 28 February

Petrol-diesel prices today: Prices differ from state to state, depending on the incidence of local taxes and cost of transportation.
1 min read . 10:05 AM IST Livemint

  • Petrol-diesel prices today: Prices differ from state to state, depending on the incidence of local taxes and cost of transportation.

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The rate of petrol and diesel prices remain unchanged in India on Sunday. There has been no change in the prices of petrol and diesel in India for more than three months. The rate of petrol in the country's capital Delhi is 95.41 per litre today while that of diesel is 86.67 per litre. In the country's financial capital Mumbai, the petrol and diesel prices have remained static to 109.98/litre and 94.14 per litre, respectively. As for Kolkata and Chennai, petrol and diesel cost 104.67 and 89.79 and 101.40 and 91.43 respectively in Chennai.

The rate of petrol and diesel prices remain unchanged in India on Sunday. There has been no change in the prices of petrol and diesel in India for more than three months. The rate of petrol in the country's capital Delhi is 95.41 per litre today while that of diesel is 86.67 per litre. In the country's financial capital Mumbai, the petrol and diesel prices have remained static to 109.98/litre and 94.14 per litre, respectively. As for Kolkata and Chennai, petrol and diesel cost 104.67 and 89.79 and 101.40 and 91.43 respectively in Chennai.

Prices differ from state to state, depending on the incidence of local taxes and cost of transportation.

Prices differ from state to state, depending on the incidence of local taxes and cost of transportation.

The fuel prices are a politically sensitive subject and a review has not been done since the announcement of the state elections to five states, including Uttar Pradesh, which the ruling BJP is fighting to wrest back. Global crude prices touched a seven-year high of $107 per barrel after being in the over USD 80 per barrel range.

The fuel prices are a politically sensitive subject and a review has not been done since the announcement of the state elections to five states, including Uttar Pradesh, which the ruling BJP is fighting to wrest back. Global crude prices touched a seven-year high of $107 per barrel after being in the over USD 80 per barrel range.

CitiesPetrolDiesel
Delhi 95.41 86.67
Mumbai 109.98 94.14
Kolkata 104.67 89.79
Chennai 101.4 91.43
CitiesPetrolDiesel
Delhi 95.41 86.67
Mumbai 109.98 94.14
Kolkata 104.67 89.79
Chennai 101.4 91.43

West Texas Intermediate crude surged more than five percent in early trade on Monday as traders grow increasingly worried about an energy crisis after Western nations imposed fresh sanctions on Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine.

West Texas Intermediate crude surged more than five percent in early trade on Monday as traders grow increasingly worried about an energy crisis after Western nations imposed fresh sanctions on Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine.

The contract rose 5.07 percent to $96.23, while Brent crude was up 4.30 percent at $102.14.

The contract rose 5.07 percent to $96.23, while Brent crude was up 4.30 percent at $102.14.

The United States and European Union said they would exclude some Russian banks from the international SWIFT payments system and personally targeted President Vladimir Putin and Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

The United States and European Union said they would exclude some Russian banks from the international SWIFT payments system and personally targeted President Vladimir Putin and Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

They also banned all transactions with Russia's central bank, sending the ruble crashing with Bloomberg saying it was indicated nearly 30 percent down in offshore trading Monday.

They also banned all transactions with Russia's central bank, sending the ruble crashing with Bloomberg saying it was indicated nearly 30 percent down in offshore trading Monday.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!