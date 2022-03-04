Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Petrol, diesel rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata- 4 March

Petrol, diesel rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata- 4 March

Petrol, diesel rates: Prices differ from state to state, depending on the incidence of local taxes and cost of transportation.
2 min read . 10:24 AM IST Livemint

  • Petrol, diesel rates today: The basket of crude oil India buys rose above $102 per barrel on March 1, the highest since August 2014, according to information from the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC) of the oil ministry

The rate of petrol and diesel prices remain unchanged in India on Saturday. There has been no change in the prices of petrol and diesel in India for nearly four months. The rate of petrol in the country's capital Delhi is 95.41 per litre today while that of diesel is 86.67 per litre. In the country's financial capital Mumbai, the petrol and diesel prices have remained static to 109.98/litre and 94.14 per litre, respectively. As for Kolkata and Chennai, petrol and diesel cost 104.67 and 89.79 and 101.40 and 91.43 respectively in Chennai.

Prices differ from state to state, depending on the incidence of local taxes and cost of transportation.

Meanwhile, The basket of crude oil India buys rose above USD 102 per barrel on March 1, the highest since August 2014, according to information from the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC) of the oil ministry. This compares to an average of USD 81.5 per barrel price of the Indian basket of crude oil at the time of freezing of petrol and diesel prices in early November last year.

"With state elections getting over next week, we expect daily fuel price hikes to restart across both gasoline and diesel," JP Morgan said in a report.

The seventh and final phase of polling for the Uttar Pradesh legislative assembly is on February 7 and the counting of votes slated for March 10.

State-owned fuel retailers Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) are making a loss of 5.7 a litre on petrol and diesel. This is without taking into account their normal margin of 2.5 per litre.

The brokerage said for oil marketing companies to revert to normalised marketing margins, retail prices need to increase by 9 a litre or 10 per cent.

CitiesPetrolDiesel
Delhi 95.41 86.67
Mumbai 109.98 94.14
Kolkata 104.67 89.79
Chennai 101.4 91.43
